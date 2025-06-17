Chronic Hepatitis B Market--The US to Have the Lion's Share Among the 7MM, Predicts DelveInsight

The chronic hepatitis B market size is predicted to surge owing to the increasing prevalence of the disease globally and rising awareness about early diagnosis and treatment. Advances in antiviral therapies and the development of novel treatment options are fueling market expansion.

LAS VEGAS, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hepatitis B is the most widespread serious liver infection globally, caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV), which targets and damages the liver. Millions of individuals worldwide are affected by chronic hepatitis B. The virus spreads through contact with infected blood and bodily fluids, including transmission via unprotected sex, sharing of contaminated needles, use of illegal drugs, and exposure to unsterilized medical equipment.

In most cases, hepatitis B resolves on its own within 1 to 2 months. However, if the infection persists beyond six months, it can become chronic, potentially leading to ongoing liver inflammation, cirrhosis (liver scarring), liver cancer, or liver failure. As of 2024, around 5 million people across the 7MM were living with chronic hepatitis B. Among these, 85% had compensated liver function, while the remaining 15% had progressed to decompensated liver disease.

Currently, there is no definitive cure for hepatitis B. Antiviral medications and interferon injections can help manage the disease by reducing viral activity and easing symptoms, but they do not eliminate the virus entirely. If the infection persists beyond six months, it is classified as chronic, making patients eligible for drug therapy, particularly those with active liver disease.

The US FDA has approved seven medications for treatment: two injectable interferons and five oral antiviral drugs. These treatments must be taken daily and work by suppressing viral replication, thereby reducing liver inflammation and potential damage.

VEMLIDY (tenofovir alafenamide), developed by Gilead Sciences, is an innovative, targeted prodrug of tenofovir formulated as an oral tablet. In March 2024, Gilead announced that the FDA had approved a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for VEMLIDY 25 mg, allowing its once-daily use in pediatric patients aged 6 years and older and weighing at least 25 kg who have chronic hepatitis B (CHB) infection with compensated liver disease.

Earlier, in November 2022, the FDA approved the same 25 mg dose for once-daily use in children aged 12 and above with CHB and compensated liver disease. The initial FDA approval came in November 2016 for adult patients with CHB and compensated liver function.

In January 2017, Gilead announced that the European Commission (EC) had granted marketing authorization for VEMLIDY 25 mg to treat CHB in adults and adolescents aged 12 and older who weigh at least 35 kg.

Additionally, in December 2016, Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) approved VEMLIDY for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B in patients showing active viral replication and abnormal liver function.

The chronic hepatitis B treatment drug market is continuously evolving. Several pharma companies are evaluating their lead assets in different phases of development. Many potential therapies are being investigated to manage chronic hepatitis B.

Some of the drugs in the pipeline include Imdusiran (AB-729) (Arbutus Biopharma), GSK3228836 (bepirovirsen) (GlaxoSmithKline), Tobevibart (VIR-3434) + elebsiran (VIR-2218) ± PEG-IFN-a (Vir Biotechnology), and others.

Even though it is too soon to comment on the above-mentioned promising candidate to enter the market during the forecast period (2025–2034), it is safe to assume that the future of this market is bright.

Daplusiran (also known as tomligisiran, formerly JNJ-3989/GSK5637608) is an experimental siRNA-based therapy targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV). It is being studied in combination with bepirovirsen in a sequential regimen for adult patients with chronic hepatitis B who are non-cirrhotic and receiving nucleos(t)ide analogue (NA) therapy.

In October 2023, GSK and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals announced an agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to acquire the exclusive global rights to further develop and commercialize JNJ-3989. Janssen had originally licensed the drug (then called ARO-HBV) from Arrowhead in 2018.

Imdusiran is an RNA interference (RNAi) therapy designed to suppress all HBV viral proteins and antigens, including HBsAg, which is believed to be critical for restoring the immune system's ability to fight the virus. It uses Arbutus' proprietary GalNAc-conjugated delivery platform to specifically target liver cells (hepatocytes), allowing for subcutaneous administration.

Arbutus plans to launch a Phase IIb clinical trial in the first half of 2025 to evaluate imdusiran in combination with interferon (IFN) and NA therapy.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies for chronic hepatitis B are poised to transform the market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the chronic hepatitis B market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

DelveInsight estimates that the market size for chronic hepatitis B is expected to grow at a significant CAGR by 2034. In 2024, the United States dominated the CHB market among the 7MM, capturing approximately 72% of the total market share. The market size of chronic hepatitis B is expected to grow due to several factors, including rising global prevalence of hepatitis B virus infection and increasing awareness about the disease. Advances in antiviral therapies and growing screening initiatives also boost market growth by enabling early diagnosis and improved disease management.

DelveInsight's latest published market report, titled as Chronic Hepatitis B Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034, will help you to discover which market leader is going to capture the largest market share. The report provides comprehensive insights into the chronic hepatitis B country-specific treatment guidelines, patient pool analysis, and epidemiology forecast to help understand the key opportunities and assess the market's underlying potential. The chronic hepatitis B market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Chronic Hepatitis B

Total Diagnosed Cases of Chronic Hepatitis B

Chronic Hepatitis B Cases by Age Group

Chronic Hepatitis B Cases by Gender

Treated Cases of Chronic Hepatitis B

Chronic Hepatitis B Cases by Impact on Liver

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the 7MM chronic hepatitis B market. Highlights include:

10-year Forecast

7MM Analysis

Epidemiology-based Market Forecasting

Historical and Forecasted Market Analysis upto 2034

Emerging Drug Market Uptake

Peak Sales Analysis

Key Cross Competition Analysis

Industry Expert's Opinion

Access and Reimbursement

Download this chronic hepatitis B market report to assess the epidemiology forecasts, understand the patient journeys, know KOLs' opinions about the upcoming treatment paradigms, and determine the factors contributing to the shift in the chronic hepatitis B market. Also, stay abreast of the mitigating factors to improve your market position in the chronic hepatitis B therapeutic space.

