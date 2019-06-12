Sphera Shaves 66% off Operational Risk Management Software Implementations With New Accelerated Delivery Options

The Operational Risk Management solution offers companies a proactive view of Operational Risk with state-of-the-art digital technology that can be deployed rapidly.

CHICAGO, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sphera now offers accelerated delivery of our Operational Risk Management solution.

Thanks to a focus on comprehensive tooling (powerful implementation and run-time configuration capabilities in customers' hands), best practices (a "built-in" digital head start) and agile, streamlined methodology, the implementation schedule—already considered the fastest in the industry—has been further reduced by up to two-thirds (66%). Clients can now have their software installed and up and running in as few as four to six weeks.

Sphera's Operational Risk Management solution helps companies focus on Permit to Work, Process Safety and Risk Management strategies to help mitigate risks.

With accelerated delivery, customers' installations can be fully production-ready and achieve fast, digital return on investment in as little as six months. One client was able to save $6.5 million in annual frontline efficiencies; reduce supervisor and crew wait time by 50% and 75%, respectively; and cut downtime by 47%.

The "off the shelf" best practice configuration option can be implemented quickly to help hazardous industry operators control costs, improve safety performance and handle important compliance issues. Customized versions of the solution can also be tailor-made to a client's needs in an accelerated timeline.

"Sphera's Operational Risk Management solution is the perfect solution for companies big and small that are looking to mitigate Operational Risk," said Paul Marushka, Sphera's president and CEO. "Being able to deliver this solution to our clients at an accelerated pace will not only help them achieve Operational Excellence quicker, but it also improves their ability to keep their people safe, their products sustainable and their operations productive."

Sphera is the largest global provider of Integrated Risk Management software and information services with a focus on Environmental Health & Safety (EHS), Operational Risk and Product Stewardship. For more than 30 years, Sphera has advanced Operational Excellence by serving more than 3,000 customers and over 1 million individual users across 70-plus countries to create a safer, more sustainable and productive world.

