Sphera Wins Two Business Intelligence Group Sustainability Awards for Enabling Companies to Achieve Measurable, Actionable and Auditable Sustainability Reporting

Accolades underscore Sphera's commitment to empowering companies to take proactive steps in their sustainability journeys and make meaningful progress on goals

CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sphera, the leading provider of Enterprise Sustainability Management (ESM) performance and risk management software, data and consulting services, today announced it has received two 2024 Sustainability Awards from the Business Intelligence Group — Sustainability Leadership Award for the third consecutive year and Sustainability Product of the Year Award for SpheraCloud Integrated Sustainability.

The Business Intelligence Group's Sustainability Awards program recognizes companies, projects, people and products worldwide that have made sustainability a core part of their business practices. Sphera received the recognition for its efforts in helping companies understand, improve and report on their corporate sustainability performance. With evolving regulations, new disclosure requirements and increased stakeholder pressure, many companies are embarking on a journey toward greater sustainability, and they need software, data and expertise to help them set and achieve sustainability goals.

"We are honored to be recognized consecutively by the Business Intelligence Group as a global sustainability leader providing companies with a 360-degree view of sustainability and performance management," said Paul Marushka, Sphera's CEO and president. "These two awards are a testament to our unwavering commitment to helping businesses take measurable, proactive steps on their sustainability journeys. Our unique combination of software, data and consulting services enables companies to meet all regulatory reporting and assurance requirements, improve sustainability reporting and make meaningful progress towards a more sustainable future."

SpheraCloud Integrated Sustainability is an innovative SaaS platform that addresses Scope 1, 2 and 3 reporting, providing access to annually updated, verified LCA datasets and other third-party databases. It includes an automated solution to scale complex programs, ensuring a streamlined and auditable data flow. Sphera's expertise spans ESG, corporate sustainability, LCA and supply chain transparency. Additionally, the integrated solution helps reduce the complexity of Scope 3 reporting by building the data foundation and aligning internal stakeholders — across sustainability, product, procurement and finance — around data collection at enterprise, operational, product and supply chain levels.

Naved Siddique, Sphera's chief product officer, added, "Many companies struggle to connect siloed, disparate data throughout their organizations and value chains. SpheraCloud Integrated Sustainability enables businesses to gain a holistic view of sustainability performance across their organization and equips them with the tools and insights necessary to measure, manage and minimize their environmental impact."

"At Sphera, they have put sustainability at the heart of everything they do," said Russ Fordyce, chief executive officer at Business Intelligence Group. "We're inspired by their dedication and excited to showcase the incredible work they're accomplishing."

About Sphera

Sphera is the leading provider of Enterprise Sustainability Management (ESM) performance and risk management software, data and consulting services focusing on Environment, Health, Safety & Sustainability (EHS&S), Operational Risk Management (ORM), Product Stewardship and Supply Chain Transparency. For more than 30 years, we have served over 8,400 customers and a million-plus users in 95 countries to help companies keep their people safe, their products sustainable and their operations productive. Learn more about Sphera at www.sphera.com. Follow Sphera on LinkedIn.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives — those with experience and knowledge — judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

