Speeding up to the next level of vacuum - Dreame V12 Pro with 160,000rpm motor to be launched

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 11, Dreame Technology will release the 2021 vacuum cleaner flagship Dreame V12 Pro on AliExpress.

The smart home appliance brand known for cutting-edge technologies isn't failing expectations. Dreame has equipped this flagship with the latest generation brushless motor. With a whopping 160,000rpm speed and 32,000pa vacuum (which is higher than other vacuum cleaners), the motor makes V12 Pro the 'king' of vacuuming dust even at the micron level.

The price will be set at around €300. Is this still high-tech and high-value like all Dreame products were?

Cool tech all the way

160,000rpm motor, removing invisible dust and mites

Dreame Motor 5 provides surging suction that removed deeply embedded fine dust and mites.

85-minute runtime, vacuuming 200sqm in one go

Three suction levels are available. The runtime is up to 85 minutes in daily cleaning.

Six tools for whole - house cleaning

The most complete set of tools including LED crevice nozzle, bottom adapter, mite removal brush, soft brush... that easily handles all scenarios: high furniture or low ground, bright living room or dark closets, wide floor or narrow crevices.

The extension rod of Dreame V12 Pro is made of carbon fiber for aerospace uses. It's 29% lighter and much easier to hold above your head to clean high spots. The LCD screen makes it easy to know the status of the vacuum cleaner. And other innovative technologies like battery air-cooling, 5-stage filtration, 8-stage noise reduction make this model even more anticipated.

The official AliExpress store of Dreame is now giving out €25 coupons. You could also get other gifts including Dreame V12 Pro, electric toothbrush, driving recorder... Stay tuned.

Use the code 30DREAME to enjoy an additional €26 discount when purchasing. Expired time: 30/11/2021. Click here: https://bit.ly/3w0O5Xm

SOURCE Dreame