Smart home pioneer Dreame launches exclusive UK Amazon Prime Day deals with up to £500 off

LONDON, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame, global leader in smart home technology, has announced a huge selection of Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK, saving consumers up to £500. Dreame's Amazon Prime Day deals have arrived at the perfect time for people to level up their cleaning supplies, whether hosting parties or enjoying relaxing days at home this summer.

Dreame's top-rated smart cleaning and styling devices are designed to make people's lives easier. From self-emptying robot vacuums with legs to climb steps to ultra-light, stylish travel hairdryers, Dreame's product range is designed to handle it all.

Dreame's Prime Day offers are live now on Amazon here , the official Dreame website , and selected retail channels, with some of the best deals available for just three days until Prime Day ends.

Reduced from £1,199 to £899

Dreame's most advanced robot vacuum yet, the X50 Ultra Complete features retractable legs that climb over 6 cm barriers, ensuring total home coverage without manual interference. There is no chance of any dirt left behind with 3D structured light and AI action, the X50 UC can identify up to 200 objects with impressive accuracy.

Dreame L10s Ultra Gen 2

Reduced from £479 to £369

Reach further and clean better with Dreame L10s Ultra Gen 2. With MopExtend RoboSwing technology and Vormax suction system, there is no chance of dust. The movable rubber brush detangles hair and any mess, leaving your home spotless.

The two rotating high-speed mops declare war on stubborn dirt and stains, removing any sign of mess.

Dreame H15 Pro

Reduced from £529 to £399

Conquer summer stickiness with Dreame H15 Pro which can tackle both wet and dry mess.

With innovative edge cleaning, the AI DescendReach Robot Arm can detect when the vacuum is pushed lower and lowers itself within 0.2 seconds to remove dirt. It can handle gaps as small as 2cm, reliably removing dirt along walls and edges without the user having to help.

Dreame H12 Pro FlexReach

Reduced from £349 to £239

No matter what difficult angle the dust or dirt is, the Dreame H12 Pro FlexReach has an impressive 180° reach, allowing the vacuum to lie completely flat and reach under all furniture. No mess it too tough with comb-tooth resilient scraper features that effortlessly pick up fur and long hair.

Dreame Z30 Cordless Stick Vacuum

Reduced from £349 to £279

Whether it's sand from a beach trip or pet hair hiding in corners, the Z30 reveals and removes what others miss thanks to the Dust Reveal™ LEDs and high-suction cleaning. The Z30 offers unparalleled suction power for excellent deep cleaning with three different modes to choose from for optimal performance.

Dreame Pocket

Reduced from £109 to £69

Designed for summer getaways, this ultra-light 300 g foldable hair dryer delivers fast, frizz-free styling wherever you go. Small enough for a carry-on, strong enough for salon results.

About Dreame Technology

Founded in 2017, Dreame Technology is a forward-thinking company committed to empowering users through innovative smart home solutions. By integrating cutting-edge technology—such as high-speed motors, machine vision, SLAM, and multi-cone cyclone separation—Dreame strives to make everyday tasks effortless and efficient. With over 150 core patents, Dreame offers a diverse range of products, including robot vacuums, wet and dry vacuums, cordless stick vacuums, lawn mowers, and hair care tools. Focused on enhancing quality of life, Dreame continues to redefine convenience and performance, helping users enjoy smarter, cleaner, and more empowered living every day.

