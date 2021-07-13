Spatial OMICS Market Size To Reach $484.22 Million By 2028 | CAGR: 10.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
13 Jul, 2021, 10:05 BST
SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global spatial OMICS market size is expected to reach USD 484.22 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.00% from 2021 to 2028. The COVID-19 pandemic slowed down many industries worldwide. However, this market did not face the extensive negative impact of the pandemic.
Key Insights & Findings:
- By technology, spatial transcriptomics accounted for the largest share in 2020 and is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period as most of the available products are based on mRNA analysis for positional information
- In terms of product, the consumables segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to the frequent purchase of reagents and probes to run instruments
- Based on workflow, the instrumental analysis segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to the technological advancements and launch of novel products in the market
- The fresh frozen sample type is anticipated to expand at a lucrative CAGR from 2021 to 2028 as fresh frozen tissue preserves the native state of proteins and hence are adopted in spatial proteomics analysis
- On the basis of end use, the academic and translational research institutes dominated the market in 2020 owing to an increase in biomedical research in academic universities
Read 197 page market research report, "Spatial OMICS Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Transcriptomics, Genomics, Proteomics), By Product, By Workflow, By Sample Type, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research
Startups and well-established players continued their product development and launched novel solutions, democratized their offerings beyond innovators, and engaged in mergers & acquisitions. The spatial OMICS field originated from hyperplexed imaging; however, key players have shifted toward the development of spatial transcriptomics solutions and products.
Rapid advances in the sequencing of tissues, genes, and single cells have resulted in the emergence of spatial genomic sequencing. Spatial OMICS techniques offer quantitative gene expression data and visualization of DNA and RNA mapping within tissue sections. The development of novel technologies for spatial OMICS is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the fields of translational research as well as diagnostics.
The spatial genomics technology segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period owing to a rise in the launch of novel platforms. The integration of high-throughput solutions in transcriptomics, genomics, and proteomics studies has enabled determining the link between disease occurrence and genome position.
The instruments product held the second-largest share in 2020 owing to the launch of new automated solutions for spatial OMIC studies. For instance, in March 2021, Rebus Biosystems launched the new Rebus Esper spatial omics platform for a better understanding of tissue biology. The new integrated and automated instrument delivers quantitative single-cell, single-molecule data with subcellular resolution and spatial context by using advanced fluidics, imaging, chemistry, and bioinformatics solutions.
The fresh frozen sample type is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The advantages of fresh frozen samples in proteomics are validated by several research studies. For instance, in March 2021, a study concluded that Filter Aided Sample Preparation (FASP) technique yielded 20% more protein identifications by using fresh frozen samples than formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) samples.
North America held the largest share in 2020 owing to an increase in focus on translational research, rise in government support for genomics and sequencing technologies, high demand for personalized medicine, and the presence of a substantial number of translational and academic research organizations.
Grand View Research has segmented the global spatial OMICS market on the basis of technology, product, workflow, sample type, end use, and region:
- Spatial OMICS Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)
- Spatial Transcriptomics
- Sequencing-based Methods
- Laser capture microdissection (LCM), by tissue type
- FFPE tissue samples
- Others
- Transcriptome in-vivo analysis (TIVA)
- In situ sequencing
- Microtomy sequencing
- IHC
- Microscopy-based RNA Imaging Techniques, by methods
- Single Molecule RNA Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization (smFISH)
- Padlock Probes/ Rolling Circle Amplification
- Branched DNA probes
- Spatial Genomics
- FISH
- Microscopy-based Live DNA Imaging
- Genome Perturbation Tools
- Massively-parallel Sequencing
- Biochemical Techniques
- Others
- Spatial Proteomics
- Imaging Techniques
- Microscopy
- Multiplexed Ion Beam Imaging
- Mass Spectrometry
- Immunofluorescence Techniques
- Centrifugation Techniques
- Others
- Spatial OMICS Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)
- Instruments
- By Mode
- Automated
- Semi-automated
- Manual
- By Type
- Sequencing Platforms
- IHC
- Microscopy
- Flow Cytometry
- Mass Spectrometry
- Others
- Consumables
- Software
- Bioinformatics tools
- Imaging tools
- Storage and management databases
- Spatial OMICS Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)
- Sample Preparation
- Instrumental Analysis
- Data Analysis
- Spatial OMICS Sample Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)
- FFPE
- Fresh Frozen
- Spatial OMICS End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)
- Academic & Translational Research Institutes
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Spatial OMICS Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Latin America
- Brazil
- MEA
- South Africa
List of Key Players of Spatial OMICS Market
- 10x Genomics
- Dovetail Genomics
- S2 Genomics, Inc.
- NanoString Technologies, Inc.
- Seven Bridges Genomics
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- Bio-Techne
- Danaher Corporation
- IonPath, Inc.
- Millennium Science Pty Ltd.
- Akoya Biosciences, Inc.
- Fluidigm Corporation
- Diagenode Diagnostics
- Biognosys AG
- Rebus Biosystems
- Ultivue, Inc.
- Vizgen Corp.
- BioSpyder Technologies
- Bruker
- Brooks Automation, Inc.
Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Biotechnology Industry:
- Proteomics Market – The global proteomics market size is expected to reach over USD 24.8 billion by 2024. The growing incidence of target diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular is expected to be the major factor for market growth.
- Bioinformatics Market – The global bioinformatics market is expected to reach USD 13.47 billion by 2020. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.2% from 2014 to 2020.
- Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market – The global spatial genomics and transcriptomics market size is expected to reach USD 381.3 million by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2021 to 2028.
Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports
About Grand View Research
Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.
Contact:
Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: +1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.
Share this article