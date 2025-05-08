Online Gambling Market to Hit $153.57 Billion by 2030 at CAGR 11.9% - Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global online gambling market size is estimated to reach USD 153.57 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.9% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The emergence of freemium modes of online gaming following the trend of betting applications and websites is expected to drive market growth. The freemium model generates revenue via users and integrated advertisements.

Increased smartphone and internet penetration and easy access to casino gaming platforms positively influence the market. For instance, according to GSMA, the Asia Pacific region will witness 333 million new mobile internet subscribers by 2025. Moreover, the availability of cost-effective betting applications is expected to favor market growth over the forecast period. According to the data published by the New York state government, over 650,000 unique accounts were created on mobile betting apps in 2021.

Request a free sample copy or view report summary: Online Gambling Market

Online gambling developers have partnered with online casino software suppliers to cater to the demand for immersive casino games. For instance, in February 2023, the Sisal subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment Plc. got its license for online gambling in Morocco from La Marocaine des Jeux et des Sports (MDJS). For instance, in January 2023, FanDuel subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment Plc. launched a mobile sports betting platform in Ohio and announced its Sportsbook launch at Belterra Park Cincinnati.

The outbreak of COVID-19 played a crucial role in expediting the online gambling demand as people spent most of their time indoors and opted for online games for leisure. For instance, in May 2021, a study by the University of Bristol showed regular online gamblers were more than six times more likely to gamble online than pre-pandemic. Besides, adopting various options for digital payments with safe payment gateways is also stimulating the adoption of online gambling applications. The increased adoption of digital currency and websites provided by betting and gambling companies will further accelerate market growth.

Online Gambling Market Report Highlights:

The sports betting type segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 50% in 2024, attributed to the expanding legalization of internet sports wagering and in-game betting popularity.

The mobile device segment is expected to record the significant CAGR over the forecast period, due to the emergence of betting immersive applications and the convenience of gambling via mobile devices.

The increased advertisement of online gambling websites through online agencies, third-party ad servers, and networks and exchanges is expected to drive market expansion over the subsequent years.

Europe dominated the online gambling market in 2024 by accounting for a revenue share of around 41.0%, owing to the legalization of online gambling due to stringent regulations and safe practices in the region.

dominated the online gambling market in 2024 by accounting for a revenue share of around 41.0%, owing to the legalization of online gambling due to stringent regulations and safe practices in the region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period, with the increased smartphone usage, a larger population of youngsters, and the legalization of online gambling in the region.

Read full market research report on Online Gambling Market with TOC - Online Gambling Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Sports Betting, Casinos, Poker, Bingo), By Device (Desktop, Mobile), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa), And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030

Online Gambling Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global online gambling market based on type, device, and region:

Online Gambling Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Sports Betting

Casinos

iSlots



iTable



iDealer



Other iCasino Games

Poker

Bingo

Others

Online Gambling Market - Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Desktop

Mobile

Others

Online Gambling Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

& Turkey



South Africa

List of Key Players in the Online Gambling Market

888 Holdings Plc.

Bally's Corporation

Bet 365 Group Ltd.

Betsson AB

Entain Plc.

FireKeepers

Flutter Entertainment Plc.

Churchill Downs Inc.

Kindred Group

Ladbrokes Coral Group Plc

Sky Betting & Gambling

Sportech Plc

The Stars Group Plc.

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

Sports Betting Market - The global sports betting market size is estimated to reach USD 187.39 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. This growth of the market is driven by the proliferation of internet infrastructure and evolving regulatory landscape of the entire gambling industry across the world.

The global sports betting market size is estimated to reach by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. This growth of the market is driven by the proliferation of internet infrastructure and evolving regulatory landscape of the entire gambling industry across the world. North America Online Gambling Market - The North America online gambling market size is anticipated to reach USD 32.95 billion in 2030 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Shifting consumer preferences towards online and digital experiences have played a crucial role in driving the market growth.

The online gambling market size is anticipated to reach in 2030 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Shifting consumer preferences towards online and digital experiences have played a crucial role in driving the market growth. Online Casino Market - The global online casino market size is anticipated to reach USD 38.00 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2025 to 2030. The market growth is primarily driven by the increasing penetration of smartphones and high-speed internet, which has expanded access to digital gambling platforms.

The global online casino market size is anticipated to reach by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2025 to 2030. The market growth is primarily driven by the increasing penetration of smartphones and high-speed internet, which has expanded access to digital gambling platforms. Online Lottery Market - The global online lottery market size is estimated to reach USD 167.8 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2025 to 2030. The proliferation of smartphones and improved internet connectivity has made it easier for consumers to access lottery games online, allowing participation from virtually anywhere at any time.

Browse Horizon Databook on Online Gambling Market – Global Online Gambling Market Size & Outlook

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world's most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research. Gain insights from 30K+ Global & Regional Reports, 120K+ Country Reports, 1.2M+ Market Statistics, 200K+ Company Profiles, and 5 business solutions encompassing ESG and Sustainability Consulting, Procurement Intelligence, Pricing Index and Analysis, and Consumer Analytics.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg