Dietary Supplements Market to Hit $414.5B by 2033, Growing at 8.9% CAGR - Key Trends & Insights by Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dietary supplements market size is expected to reach USD 414.52 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 8.9% from 2025 to 2033, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising awareness of personal wellness, shifting consumer habits, and a stronger emphasis on preventive health are propelling the market.

The growing health consciousness, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, has encouraged consumers to prioritize immunity, vitality, and holistic wellness. This has significantly boosted the demand for dietary supplements addressing nutritional deficiencies caused by hectic lifestyles, processed food consumption, and poor dietary habits.

In addition, the increasing adoption of personalized nutrition, driven by advancements in nutrigenomics and digital health technologies, is reshaping consumer preferences. The market is witnessing demand for targeted supplements that support gut health, cognitive function, stress management, hormonal balance, and overall well-being. Millennials, in particular, show strong interest in supplements with probiotics, nootropics, adaptogens, and herbal extracts.

Moreover, the expanding global fitness movement and the rise in active lifestyles among younger consumers are boosting the demand for clean-label, natural, and plant-based supplements. Companies are focusing on greater transparency throughout the supply chain by strengthening ingredient traceability, ensuring sustainable sourcing, and adopting eco-friendly packaging solutions.

However, variations in global regulatory standards for dietary supplements may create compliance challenges for manufacturers. This evolving regulatory environment also presents a positive opportunity for companies to strengthen product quality, enhance transparency, and build greater consumer trust, ultimately supporting long-term market growth.

Dietary Supplements Market Report Highlights:

Based on ingredients, the vitamin supplements segment held a revenue share of 27.7% in 2024, owing to the growing consumer awareness regarding the nutritional gaps linked to hectic routines and unbalanced diets.

Based on type, Over the Counter (OTC) dietary supplements captured the largest revenue share in 2024. The growth is attributed to the increasing awareness of nutritional advantages and the convenience of easy product availability.

Based on form, the tablet segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 31.5% in 2024. The segment growth is attributed to their ease of storage, transport, and consumption, making them well-suited for consumers with busy lifestyles, while the familiarity and trust associated with tablet formats further support their growing adoption among health-conscious individuals.

Based on application, the prenatal health segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2025 to 2033, due to growing awareness of the vital role maternal nutrition plays in supporting fetal development and reducing pregnancy-related complications.

Based on end user, the adult segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024, driven by rising focus on immunity, energy, digestion, mental well-being, fitness, and age-related health concerns, which is fueling demand for convenient preventive solutions.

Based on distribution channel, offline sales led the market with a 79.7% share in 2024, driven by trust, expert guidance, and product authenticity, with pharmacies and health stores enabling direct professional support.

North America held the largest global revenue in 2024, supported by rising obesity and lifestyle-related diseases linked to dietary patterns, high disposable income, and heavy reliance on processed and ready-to-eat foods.

Dietary Supplements Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the dietary supplements market based on product, type, form, application, end user, distribution channel, product-form, form-end user, form-application, and region:

Dietary Supplements Market - Ingredients Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

Vitamin Multivitamin Vitamin A Vitamin B Vitamin C Vitamin D Vitamin K Vitamin E

Botanicals

Minerals Calcium Potassium Magnesium Iron Zinc Others (Selenium, Chromium, Copper)

Proteins & Amino Acids Collagen Others

Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates

Omega Fatty Acids

Probiotics

Prebiotics & Postbiotics

Others

Dietary Supplements Market - Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

Tablets

Capsules

Soft Gels

Powders

Gummies

Liquid

Others

Dietary Supplements Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

OTC

Prescribed

Dietary Supplements Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

Energy & Weight Management

General Health

Bone & Joint Health

Gastrointestinal Health

Immunity

Cardiac Health

Diabetes

Anti-cancer

Lungs Detox/Cleanse

Skin/ Hair/ Nails

Sexual Health

Brain/Mental Health

Insomnia

Menopause

Anti-aging

Prenatal Health

Others

Dietary Supplements Market - End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

Adults Millennials Male Female Pregnant Women Non-pregnant Women Gen X Male Female Pregnant Women Non-pregnant Women Gen Z Male Female Pregnant Women Non-pregnant Women Boomers Male Female

Geriatric

Children

Infants

Dietary Supplements Market - Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

Offline Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Pharmacies Specialty Stores Practitioner Others (Direct to Consumer, MLM)

Online

Dietary Supplements Market - Product-Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)

Vitamin Tablets Capsules Soft Gels Powders Gummies Liquid Others Multivitamin Tablets Capsules Soft Gels Powders Gummies Liquid Others Vitamin A Tablets Capsules Soft Gels Powders Gummies Liquid Others Vitamin B Tablets Capsules Soft Gels Powders Gummies Liquid Others Vitamin C Tablets Capsules Soft Gels Powders Gummies Liquid Others Vitamin D Tablets Capsules Soft Gels Powders Gummies Liquid Others Vitamin K Tablets Capsules Soft Gels Powders Gummies Liquid Others Vitamin E Tablets Capsules Soft Gels Powders Gummies Liquid Others Mineral Tablets Capsules Soft Gels Powders Gummies Liquid Others Calcium Tablets Capsules Soft Gels Powders Gummies Liquid Others Potassium Tablets Capsules Soft Gels Powders Gummies Liquid Others Magnesium Tablets Capsules Soft Gels Powders Gummies Liquid Others Iron Tablets Capsules Soft Gels Powders Gummies Liquid Others Zinc Tablets Capsules Soft Gels Powders Gummies Liquid Others Others (selenium, chromium, copper) Tablets Capsules Soft Gels Powders Gummies Liquid Others Botanicals Tablets Capsules Soft Gels Powders Gummies Liquid Others Protein & amino acids Tablets Capsules Soft Gels Powders Gummies Liquid Others Collagen Tablets Capsules Soft Gels Powders Gummies Liquid Others Others Tablets Capsules Soft Gels Powders Gummies Liquid Others Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates Tablets Capsules Soft Gels Powders Gummies Liquid Others Omega Fatty Acids Tablets Capsules Soft Gels Powders Gummies Liquid Others Probiotics Tablets Capsules Soft Gels Powders Gummies Liquid Others Prebiotics & Postbiotics Tablets Capsules Soft Gels Powders Gummies Liquid Others Others Tablets Capsules Soft Gels Powders Gummies Liquid Others



Dietary Supplements Market - Form-End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)

Tablets Adults Millennials Male Female Pregnant Women Non-pregnant Women Gen X Male Female Pregnant Women Non-pregnant Women Gen Z Male Female Pregnant Women Non-pregnant Women Boomers Male Female Pregnant Women Non-pregnant Women Geriatric Children Infants

Capsules Adults Millennials Male Female Pregnant Women Non-pregnant Women Gen X Male Female Pregnant Women Non-pregnant Women Gen Z Male Female Pregnant Women Non-pregnant Women Boomers Male Female Pregnant Women Non-pregnant Women Geriatric Children Infants

Softgels Adults Millennials Male Female Pregnant Women Non-pregnant Women Gen X Male Female Pregnant Women Non-pregnant Women Gen Z Male Female Pregnant Women Non-pregnant Women Boomers Male Female Pregnant Women Non-pregnant Women Geriatric Children Infants

Powders Adults Millennials Male Female Pregnant Women Non-pregnant Women Gen X Male Female Pregnant Women Non-pregnant Women Gen Z Male Female Pregnant Women Non-pregnant Women Boomers Male Female Pregnant Women Non-pregnant Women Geriatric Children Infants

Gummies Adults Millennials Male Female Pregnant Women Non-pregnant Women Gen X Male Female Pregnant Women Non-pregnant Women Gen Z Male Female Pregnant Women Non-pregnant Women Boomers Male Female Pregnant Women Non-pregnant Women Geriatric Children Infants

Liquid Adults Millennials Male Female Pregnant Women Non-pregnant Women Gen X Male Female Pregnant Women Non-pregnant Women Gen Z Male Female Pregnant Women Non-pregnant Women Boomers Male Female Pregnant Women Non-pregnant Women Geriatric Children Infants

Others Adults Millennials Male Female Pregnant Women Non-pregnant Women Gen X Male Female Pregnant Women Non-pregnant Women Gen Z Male Female Pregnant Women Non-pregnant Women Boomers Male Female Pregnant Women Non-pregnant Women Geriatric Children Infants



Dietary Supplements Market - Form-Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)

Tablets

Energy & Weight Management



General Health



Bone & Joint Health



Gastrointestinal Health



Immunity



Cardiac Health



Diabetes



Anti-cancer



Lungs Detox/Cleanse



Skin/ Hair/ Nails



Sexual Health



Brain/Mental Health



Insomnia



Menopause



Anti-aging



Prenatal Health



Others

Capsules

Energy & Weight Management



General Health



Bone & Joint Health



Gastrointestinal Health



Immunity



Cardiac Health



Diabetes



Anti-cancer



Lungs Detox/Cleanse



Skin/ Hair/ Nails



Sexual Health



Brain/Mental Health



Insomnia



Menopause



Anti-aging



Prenatal Health



Others

Softgels

Energy & Weight Management



General Health



Bone & Joint Health



Gastrointestinal Health



Immunity



Cardiac Health



Diabetes



Anti-cancer



Lungs Detox/Cleanse



Skin/ Hair/ Nails



Sexual Health



Brain/Mental Health



Insomnia



Menopause



Anti-aging



Prenatal Health



Others

Powders

Energy & Weight Management



General Health



Bone & Joint Health



Gastrointestinal Health



Immunity



Cardiac Health



Diabetes



Anti-cancer



Lungs Detox/Cleanse



Skin/ Hair/ Nails



Sexual Health



Brain/Mental Health



Insomnia



Menopause



Anti-aging



Prenatal Health



Others

Gummies

Energy & Weight Management



General Health



Bone & Joint Health



Gastrointestinal Health



Immunity



Cardiac Health



Diabetes



Anti-cancer



Lungs Detox/Cleanse



Skin/ Hair/ Nails



Sexual Health



Brain/Mental Health



Insomnia



Menopause



Anti-aging



Prenatal Health



Others

Liquid

Energy & Weight Management



General Health



Bone & Joint Health



Gastrointestinal Health



Immunity



Cardiac Health



Diabetes



Anti-cancer



Lungs Detox/Cleanse



Skin/ Hair/ Nails



Sexual Health



Brain/Mental Health



Insomnia



Menopause



Anti-aging



Prenatal Health



Others

Others

Energy & Weight Management



General Health



Bone & Joint Health



Gastrointestinal Health



Immunity



Cardiac Health



Diabetes



Anti-cancer



Lungs Detox/Cleanse



Skin/ Hair/ Nails



Sexual Health



Brain/Mental Health



Insomnia



Menopause



Anti-aging



Prenatal Health



Others

Dietary Supplements Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia & New Zealand

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

List of Key Players in the Dietary Supplements Market

Amway Corp.

Abbott

Bayer AG

Glanbia plc

Pfizer Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland

NU SKIN

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc.

XanGo, LLC

RBK Nutraceuticals Pty Ltd

American Health

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Good Health New Zealand

Nature's Bounty

NOW Foods

