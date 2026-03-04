Dietary Supplements Market Set for Unprecedented Growth Through 2033, Driven by Rising Health Awareness and Preventive Healthcare Trends - Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dietary supplements market is projected to undergo an extraordinary expansion over the next decade, with multiple segments demonstrating robust growth, according to an integrated analysis of recent market reports published by Grand View Research, Inc. As health consciousness soars worldwide and preventive healthcare becomes a priority for consumers of all ages, the dietary supplements sector is poised to become one of the fastest-growing segments within the broader nutraceutical landscape.

The global dietary supplements market size was estimated at USD 209.5 billion in 2025 and is forecast to approximately double its revenue to USD 393.56 billion by 2033 - representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% from 2026 to 2033.

This remarkable growth reflects a convergence of evolving consumer behaviors, demographic shifts, and industry innovation. Key drivers of market growth include heightened awareness of nutrition's role in overall health, aging populations seeking to manage age-related conditions, and broader access to supplements across both offline and online retail channels.

Stronger Regional Markets: U.S. Leading Domestic Growth

In the United States, one of the most mature and influential markets, the dietary supplements industry is projected to grow from an estimated USD 68.74 billion in 2025 to USD 131.08 billion by 2033, posting a CAGR of 8.5% from 2026 to 2033.

U.S. consumers are increasingly proactive about managing wellness - seeking products that support immunity, energy, mental well-being, and preventative health. Multivitamins remain among the most popular supplement types accounting for a significant share of consumer use.

Core Market Segments Fueling Growth

Across global and regional analyses, several segments stand out for their strong contributions to market expansion:

Vitamins Lead Ingredient Share

Vitamin supplements accounted for a 28.2% share of the global market in 2025, underscoring their foundational role in meeting consumer demand for basic nutritional and immune support.

Likewise, in the U.S. market, vitamin supplements held a 28.1% share of revenue in 2025, driven by the widespread use of multivitamins, vitamin D, and vitamin C.

Consumer-Oriented Segments Gain Traction

Dietary supplements targeting immune health captured 11.5% share of global revenue in 2024, reflecting ongoing consumer emphasis on preventive immune support, particularly in the wake of global health concerns.

In the U.S., immunity supplements accounted for a 10.9% share of the dietary supplement revenue in 2025, illustrating the sustainability of this health trend across markets.

Growth in Specialized Formats and Applications

Powdered supplements, specifically favored for customization and convenience, are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% globally from 2025 to 2033.

In the U.S. market, powdered formats are similarly projected to grow at a 10.2% CAGR for the period from 2026 to 2033, supported by demand among fitness enthusiasts and lifestyle consumers.

End User Dynamics: Adults, Infants, and Prenatal Nutrition

Adults remain the dominant end user group in both the global and the U.S. markets:

Adults accounted for 44.6% of global dietary supplements revenue in 2025, reflecting broad use in general wellness, energy, and comprehensive health management.

Similarly, in the U.S., adults represented 63.3% of dietary supplements revenue in 2025.

However, other subgroups including infants and prenatal health segments are experiencing accelerated growth:

Globally, supplements for infants are projected to grow at 12.4% CAGR from 2026 to 2033 , supported by rising focus on early childhood nutrition and pediatric recommendations.

are projected to grow at , supported by rising focus on early childhood nutrition and pediatric recommendations. Prenatal dietary supplements are forecast to grow at 11.1% CAGR globally over the same period, driven by increased awareness of maternal health and fetal development requirements.

over the same period, driven by increased awareness of maternal health and fetal development requirements. In the U.S., prenatal supplements are similarly expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2026 to 2033, as educational initiatives and targeted formulations attract expectant parents.

Distribution Channel Evolution: Offline Strength Coupled with E-Commerce Growth

Despite rapid digitization, traditional offline channels (including pharmacies, health stores, supermarkets, and clinics) continue to dominate distribution:

In 2025, offline sales accounted for 62.6% of global dietary supplements revenue , driven by consumer preference for in-person consultation and product authentication.

, driven by consumer preference for in-person consultation and product authentication. In the U.S., offline channels represented 77.1% of dietary supplements revenue in 2025.

At the same time, online sales are projected to grow vigorously:

Global online dietary supplements sales are forecast to expand at 11.4% CAGR from 2026 to 2033 .

. In the U.S., online channels are projected to grow at 9.6% CAGR over the same period, fueled by e-commerce innovation, subscription models, and personalized nutrition solutions.

Probiotic Supplements: High-Growth Micro-Segment

Probiotic dietary supplements focused on gut and digestive health are emerging as a fast-growing niche:

The global probiotic dietary supplement market is estimated to reach USD 14.72 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2025 to 2030.

This segment's growth reflects increasing consumer awareness about the link between gut health, immunity, and overall well-being.

Contract Manufacturing: Supporting Industry Infrastructure

The increase in dietary supplements demand is mirrored in the production ecosystem:

The dietary supplements contract manufacturing market is expected to reach USD 121.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2025 to 2030.

This rapid growth underscores the strategic importance of third-party manufacturing partnerships, enabling product innovation, scalable production, and broader global distribution.

Market Outlook and Industry Implications

On a global level, the Grand View Research data paints a compelling picture: the dietary supplements market is on an upward trajectory, driven by fundamental shifts in consumer behavior, health priorities, and retail dynamics. With forecasts projecting global market valuation at over USD 393.56 billion by 2033, this industry represents a major growth opportunity for manufacturers, retailers, health professionals, and investors alike.

In addition, regional markets such as the United States, which is expected to exceed USD 131 billion by 2033, highlight the significant domestic potential for targeted product development and strategic expansion.

Innovative product formats, ranging from immunity boosters to prenatal supplements and probiotic formulations, are expected to continue the increasing consumer engagement, while the evolution of e-commerce and personalized nutrition services is ensuring new pathways to market growth.

