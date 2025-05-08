Home Healthcare Market Poised to Reach $ 747.70 Billion by 2030 at CAGR 10.21% - Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global home healthcare market size is expected to reach USD 747.70 billion by 2030, according to a report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 10.21% from 2025 to 2030. This growth can be attributed to cost-efficiency, improved patient outcomes, and convenience offered by home healthcare agencies. In addition, the rising geriatric population and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as Alzheimer's, dementia, and orthopedic conditions, are expected to drive market growth. As per the Population Reference Bureau data updated in June 2019, the number of people aged 65 years and above was 52 million in 2018 and is projected to double by 2060 to reach 95 million. The World Health Organization (WHO) statistics state that there are around 50 million dementia patients in the world with 10 million new cases getting added every year. This number is expected to reach 82 million by 2030.

The establishment and maintenance of hospitals and other healthcare establishments are capital-intensive efforts. Hence, healthcare solution providers are now entering the rapidly growing market in an attempt to capitalize on the available opportunities and contain costs. Although hospital-at-home models are less prevalent in the U.S. than they are in other countries, several noteworthy initiatives have been undertaken in the past decade. These include programs at Johns Hopkins, Marshfield Clinic Health System, and Mount Sinai, which partnered with PE-backed Contessa in 2016. Moreover, these organizations engage extensively in mergers and acquisitions to expand their regional presence. Hospitals such as Apollo (Apollo Homecare) and Max (Max@Home) have entered the Indian homecare industry. Some have also established joint ventures, including the Burman family (promoters of Dabur) and UK-based Healthcare at Home, as well as India Home Healthcare and Bayada Home Healthcare, based in the U.S.

The demand for home care services is expected to increase in the immediate future, owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. These services are safer and cost-effective alternatives to hospital services. External substitutes, including hospitals, informal care, and other healthcare establishments, pose a limited threat, mostly due to their high costs. Thus, the threat of substitutes in the market is expected to be moderate during the forecast period.

Home Healthcare Market Report Highlights:

Based on components, the service segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 84.1% in 2024.

Based on indication, the neurological & mental disorder segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 16.75% in 2024 owing to increasing disease prevalence.

North America home healthcare market dominated the global market with the largest revenue share of over 42.47% in 2024.

Home Healthcare Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global home healthcare market on the basis of component, indication, and region:

Home Healthcare Market - Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Equipment Therapeutic Home respiratory therapy equipment Insulin delivery devices Home IV pumps Home dialysis equipment Others Diagnostic Diabetic care unit BP monitors Multi para diagnostic monitors Home pregnancy and fertility kits Apnea and sleep monitors Holter monitors Heart rate monitors Others Mobility Assist Wheel chair Home medical furniture Walking assist devices

Services Skilled Home Healthcare Services Physician primary care Nursing care Physical/occupational/speech therapy Nutritional support & infusion therapy Hospice & palliative care Others Unskilled Home Healthcare Services



Home Healthcare Market - Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Cardiovascular Disorder & Hypertension

Diabetes & Kidney Disorders

Neurological & Mental Disorders

Respiratory Disease & COPD

Maternal Disorders

Mobility Disorders

Cancer

Wound Care

Others

Home Healthcare Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

U.K.



Germany



Sweden



France



Italy



Russia



Netherlands



Spain



Ireland



Switzerland



Denmark

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia



Singapore



Malaysia



Thailand



Philippines



South Korea



New Zealand

Latin America

Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA) South Africa



Saudi Arabia



Oman



UAE



Egypt

List of Key Players in the Home Healthcare Market

Suppliers B. Braun Melsungen AG Abbott Sunrise Medical 3M Healthcare Baxter International Inc. Medtronic PLC Cardinal Health Inc. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG Air Liquide Amedisys, Inc. NxStage Medical, Inc. (Fresenius Medical Care) Arkray, Inc. Becton, Dickinson and Company Omron Healthcare, Inc. Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare GE Healthcare Medline Industries, Inc Koninklijke Philips N.V. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. Linde Healthcare Acelity ( 3M ) Vygon Teleflex, Inc. Moog Inc. Intersurgical Ltd. Fresenius Kabi AG. Bayer HealthCare GF Health Products, Inc.

Service Providers Kindred Healthcare, Inc. Almost Family, Inc. National HealthCare Corporation Chubb Fire & Security Pty Ltd Gentiva Health Services, Inc. Medco Home Healthcare, Inc. Addus Homecare Brookdale Senior Living Solutions Sunrise Carlisle, LP (Sunrise Senior Living, LLC) Genesis Healthcare, Inc. Extendicare, Inc. SONIDA SENIOR LIVING . (CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORPORATION) Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. Home Instead, Inc. Senior Care Centers of America Atria Senior Living , Inc



