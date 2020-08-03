Spacemade Group Chooses Yardi Medusa for New Queen's Park Development

Yardi Medusa gives operators the ability to provide the fastest connection speeds appropriate to usage levels and space needs, which increases centre revenue through tiered bandwidth packages. Medusa strengthens operators' competitiveness with super-fast speeds of 802.11ac with a threshold of -62dBm.

Spacemade Group will install Yardi Medusa at The Loft, its new Queen's Park development in London.

"We're excited to offer Yardi's Wi-Fi solutions to our members at The Loft. They will save Spacemade more than 70% of the cost we have previously absorbed on connectivity. The seamless implementation plan, which promises no downtime, will free up our time to concentrate on delivering other aspects of the development project," said Jordanna Curtis, head of project management at Spacemade Group. "The technology will also enable us to monitor member movements in the building, which will help us keep our members safe whilst socially distancing post-COVID-19."

"We're delighted that Spacemade Group has chosen to adopt the Yardi Medusa platform. The technology will deliver an assured quality of service to Spacemade's members by offering flexibility and highspeed capacities that futureproof usage," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi.

Learn more about how the Yardi Kube platform can benefit any coworking business.

About Spacemade Group

Spacemade is a first-of-its-kind consultancy and operational partner for building owners who want to provide a bespoke flexible workspace offer directly to their customers. Launched in late 2019, Spacemade is coming to the market with six buildings under operation in London, Leeds and Bristol, each providing a unique brand and product. For more information, visit spacemade.co. For further information on The Loft, Queen's Park visit theloftnw6.com.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit yardi.co.uk.

