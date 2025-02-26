Sourcemap partners with Salesforce to Bring EUDR Compliance Automation to Net Zero Cloud

PARIS, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sourcemap , the leading supply chain regulatory software, has partnered with Net Zero Cloud from Salesforce to provide a centralized, automated, end-to-end workflow for managing multiple environmental compliance requirements, including EUDR, CSRD, CSDDD, and more.

Sourcemap is the only supply chain mapping provider integrated with Net Zero Cloud to provide an EUDR solution. Sourcemap's solution applies to all EUDR materials (beef/leather, wood/paper, palm oil, soy, coffee, cocoa and rubber) and all company roles (importer, domestic trader and exporter). Sourcemap has the longest track record of farm/forest mapping and deforestation-free assessment, and is integrated live with customer ERP and with the EU TRACES platform for seamless EUDR customs clearance.

Net Zero Cloud customers can now access and leverage Sourcemap's supply chain regulatory software for automated workflows to comply with the EUDR, which can easily be expanded for coverage against the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD), the EU Forced Labor Regulation, the EU Battery Regulation, the Digital Product Passport and the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

"Our partnership with Net Zero Cloud means that customers can now rely on a single platform to automate all aspects of data collection, validation, analytics, and reporting across the full range of supply chain regulatory requirements requiring n-Tier mapping and traceability." Leonardo Bonanni, CEO and Founder of Sourcemap . "We're thrilled to launch this first-of-its kind integrated offering."

"At Salesforce, we believe compliance shouldn't just be a checkbox -- it should drive real, transformative action. Through our Nature Positive Strategy and Net Zero Cloud, we're empowering customers to embed nature-positive practices into their operations, turning regulatory requirements into opportunities for meaningful change. Our partnership with Sourcemap helps businesses not only automate EUDR compliance but also create more transparent, responsible, and resilient supply chains," said Evan Paul, Senior Director, Innovation for Nature at Salesforce.

About Net Zero Cloud: Net Zero Cloud is a complete sustainability management platform, built on the world's #1 AI CRM. It leverages the full power of Salesforce by housing an organization's environmental, social, and governance data in one place and connecting it with other applications to create actionable insights that guide strategic decisions. Net Zero Cloud aligns to the latest regulatory standards, offering framework-specific report builders as new mandates are released. It uses Agentforce to automate ESG reporting, finding relevant metrics and generating report responses, ultimately increasing efficiency and accuracy. With Net Zero Cloud, organizations can drive sustainable, equitable transformation for all stakeholders.

About Sourcemap: Sourcemap is the leading supply chain regulatory software, trusted by over 250 brands with more than 5.5 million suppliers mapped across food, apparel, retail, electronics, life sciences, automotive and manufacturing. Sourcemap provides automated solutions to meet all global supply chain due diligence requirements including US and EU forced labor regulations, EU deforestation-free regulation EUDR, the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive CSDDD and more. Based in New York, Chicago and Paris, Sourcemap has been named the TIME Invention of the Year 2022 and was listed among Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in 2023. www.sourcemap.com

Press contact:

Nicole Paleologus

sourcemap@nextpr.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2627660/Sourcemap_Logo_Logo.jpg