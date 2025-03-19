EUDR milestone: Sourcemap goes live with EU TRACES and SAP integrations

End-to-End Workflow includes n-tier mapping, satellite analysis and customs clearance in under 10 minutes

PARIS, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sourcemap, the leading supply chain regulatory software, is now live with EU TRACES and SAP ERP integration for EUDR customers. The fully automated Sourcemap EUDR solution maps every shipment down to the originating farms and forests, scans for deforestation using satellite imagery, and submits a Due Diligence Statement digitally to the EU TRACES platform, all within minutes. The process is triggered by an automated ERP API without any disruption of day-to-day operations.

"Achieving instant EUDR compliance is mission-critical for importers, manufacturers, retailers and exporters. Sourcemap provides the only live ERP and EU Customs integrated solution that is capable of handling the massive quantity of data required for EUDR compliance," said Leonardo Bonanni, Founder and CEO of Sourcemap. The Sourcemap EUDR solution is ISO 27001-certified and has gone live with some of Europe's largest grocery, retail, electronics and food companies, encompassing thousands of sites and millions of shipments across all 44 EU member countries.

About Sourcemap: Sourcemap is the leading supply chain regulatory software, trusted by over 250 brands with more than 5.5 million suppliers mapped across food, apparel, retail, electronics, automotive and manufacturing. Sourcemap provides automated solutions to meet all global supply chain due diligence requirements including US and EU forced labor regulations, the EU deforestation regulation, the Digital Product Passport and the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive or CSDDD. Based in New York, Chicago and Paris, Sourcemap has been named TIME Invention of the Year 2022 and was listed among Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in 2023. www.sourcemap.com

