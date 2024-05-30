SOPHiA GENETICS Launches Global Consortium, SOPHiA UNITY, to Accelerate Cancer Research, Drug Development, and Data-Driven Patient Care

New collective intelligence network to enable the most advanced research in oncology in support of precision medicine

BOSTON and ROLLE, Switzerland, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native healthcare technology company and a global leader in data-driven medicine, today announced SOPHiA UNITY, a new data-driven consortium designed to accelerate cancer research globally. SOPHiA UNITY aims to bring together leading healthcare institutions to progress a shared goal of furthering cancer research, advancing drug development and supporting data-driven patient care.

To advance the adoption of precision oncology, it is crucial to have access to large-scale data from a wide range of modalities (such as imaging, genomics, pathology and clinical notes), and diverse set of patient profiles. Currently, no single institution globally collects the necessary volume and diversity of information to propel the healthcare field forward. SOPHiA GENETICS has launched SOPHiA UNITY to answer that need and meet the demand for high-quality, diverse data at scale, aiming to drive a new era of precision oncology research.

The collective intelligence network will advance research initiatives using SOPHiA CarePath™, the multimodal module on the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, to aggregate and analyze complex real-world data. This data will be harmonized and curated using SOPHiA GENETICS' advanced AI-based technology and proprietary algorithms. Through SOPHiA GENETICS' unique platform and CarePath™ offering, SOPHiA UNITY members will have access to meaningful, data-driven insights that will support decision-making and expedite oncology research.

"At SOPHiA GENETICS, we have mastered the challenge of harmonizing and connecting genomic data and have the capabilities to do the same with other modalities through our CarePath™ module," said Jurgi Camblong, PhD., Co-founder and CEO of SOPHiA GENETICS. "SOPHiA UNITY will usher in the next era of precision medicine innovation by bringing together best-in-class institutions that are committed to the advancement of oncology research and the use of data-driven medicine. We are extremely optimistic about the insights this collective intelligence network will generate to further our shared goal."

SOPHiA GENETICS announced that the first member to join SOPHiA UNITY is Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, a top cancer treatment and research institution and world leader in patient care, research, and educational programs. Additional members will be announced in the coming months.

"I am looking forward to participating in the new data-driven consortium and partnering with other institutions to draw deeper insights from our collective data," said Mrinal Gounder, M.D., Sarcoma Oncologist & Early Drug Development Specialist and Physician Ambassador to India and Asia, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

Leading academic cancer centers who are looking to connect with like-minded researchers globally are eligible to join the SOPHiA UNITY collective intelligence network and gather insights that can be implemented locally. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM , or connect on LinkedIn .

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a cloud-native healthcare technology company on a mission to expand access to data-driven medicine by using AI to deliver world-class care to patients with cancer and rare disorders across the globe. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, which analyzes complex genomic and multimodal data and generates real-time, actionable insights for a broad global network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM and connect with us on LinkedIn .

SOPHiA GENETICS products are for Research Use Only and not for use in diagnostic procedures unless specified otherwise. The information in this press release is about products that may or may not be available in different countries and, if applicable, may or may not have received approval or market clearance by a governmental regulatory body for different indications for use. Please contact support@sophiagenetics.com to obtain the appropriate product information for your country of residence.

SOPHiA GENETICS Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, products, and technology, as well as plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including those described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based, unless required to do so by applicable law. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK) has institutional financial interests related to SOPHiA GENETICS.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1673202/SOPHiA_GENETICS_Logo.jpg