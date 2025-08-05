SOPHiA GENETICS expands collaboration with AstraZeneca using AI to improve breast cancer patient outcomes

BOSTON and ROLLE, Switzerland, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native healthcare technology company and a global leader in data-driven medicine, today announced an expansion of its partnership with AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN). This new, multi-year collaboration will leverage SOPHiA GENETICS's multimodal AI Factories to generate evidence on the efficacy, value, and real-world impact of therapies for certain types of breast cancer. It will also support the potential development of a bespoke AI-powered predictive model aimed at optimizing outcomes for individuals undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

Derived from cutting-edge computing protocols and trained on one of the most diverse multimodal datasets in healthcare, SOPHiA GENETICS's AI Factories offer powerful predictive insights for assessing patient prognosis and treatment response. AstraZeneca will utilize SOPHiA GENETICS's AI Factories to analyze multimodal healthcare data — including genomics, imaging, and clinical data — and generate AI-powered insights to help optimize breast cancer outcomes. The companies will also collaborate on real-world evidence generation in Europe and North America to uncover key drivers of treatment efficacy, address critical knowledge gaps, and enhance clinical decision-making through deeper insights.

"We are proud to deepen our partnership with AstraZeneca through this significant new initiative, which highlights the growing demand for secure, compliant, and scalable real-world AI applications," said Ross Muken, President of SOPHiA GENETICS. "Our platform is purpose-built to manage complex healthcare data environments, and this collaboration reinforces our shared commitment to driving better patient outcomes through trusted, federated analytics powered by data and AI."

"At AstraZeneca, a core component of our AI strategy has been rooted in the deployment of frontier AI solutions across oncology clinical development," said Jorge Reis-Filho, Chief AI and Data Scientist, AstraZeneca. "Fine tuning and augmenting our models with multimodal data – including our own data and the data that will be generated as part of this collaboration – is helping us to generate a more holistic understanding of disease biology and biomarkers to tailor the most effective treatment to patients living with cancer."

This collaboration reinforces SOPHiA GENETICS' position as a trusted technology partner and underlines its commitment to advancing global health through federated data analytics and artificial intelligence.

