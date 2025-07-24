Solid State Cooling Market worth $1.93 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global solid state cooling market will grow to USD 1.93 billion by 2030 from USD 0.97 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2025 to 2030 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The solid state cooling market is driven by the growing demand for compact, silent, and energy-efficient thermal solutions in medical and diagnostic equipment, along with the rising use of such technologies in electric vehicles for managing battery and cabin temperatures. Additionally, the need for highly precise temperature control in semiconductor testing and high-performance electronics fuels adoption. Stricter environmental regulations aimed at reducing the use of refrigerants also encourage a shift toward eco-friendly alternatives. Advancements in thermoelectric materials further enhance system efficiency and scalability, while industries increasingly favor maintenance-free, vibration-free cooling technologies for both industrial and consumer applications.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 0.97 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 1.93 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% Market Size Available for 2021–2030 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, Technology, Vertical, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Shortage of qualified experts with technical know-how regarding thermoelectric cooling and thermal management Key Market Opportunities Emerging applications of solid state cooling technology in aerospace & defense and consumer sectors Key Market Drivers Rising adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs)

Consumer electronics & semiconductors segment is projected to capture the market share in 2030

The consumer electronics & semiconductors segment is projected to dominate the solid state cooling market during the forecast period due to its broad and mature application base, spanning smartphones, cameras, sensors, laptops, and semiconductor testing equipment. These devices often operate in compact form factors where traditional cooling methods are impractical, making solid-state solutions ideal for providing silent, vibration-free, and precise thermal management. In the semiconductors industry, solid state cooling is critical for maintaining temperature stability during chip fabrication, packaging, and testing processes to ensure performance and reliability. Additionally, the rapid growth of consumer electronics production, particularly in Asia Pacific, and the continuous demand for thermal solutions in high-density, miniaturized electronics contribute to the sustained dominance of the segment in the solid state cooling market.

Refrigeration systems segment is expected to record the highest CAGR between 2025 and 2030

Refrigeration systems are expected to register the fastest CAGR in the solid state cooling market due to the growing demand for compact, eco-friendly, and maintenance-free alternatives to conventional compressor-based systems. Solid state refrigeration offers key advantages, such as silent operation, precise temperature control, and the elimination of harmful refrigerants, making it increasingly attractive for medical storage units, portable vaccine carriers, personal cooling boxes, and premium home appliances. The technology's ability to deliver localized and highly efficient cooling in space-constrained environments is particularly appealing in healthcare, cold chain logistics, and consumer applications. Additionally, ongoing R&D efforts to enhance thermoelectric performance and reduce system cost accelerate the commercial viability and adoption of solid-state refrigeration systems across emerging and developed markets.

North America is likely to hold the second-largest share of the solid-state cooling market in 2030

North America is expected to account for the second-largest share of the solid state cooling industry in 2030, driven by strong demand across high-value industries, such as medical diagnostics, aerospace & defense, automotive, and semiconductor manufacturing. The region benefits from early adoption of advanced thermal management technologies, supported by a robust ecosystem of R&D institutions, government-funded innovation programs, and a focus on eco-friendly alternatives to traditional cooling systems. Additionally, the presence of leading players and system integrators, particularly in the US, further strengthens the regional market. High-performance applications requiring precision, reliability, and silent operation, especially in healthcare and defense, continue reinforcing the region's position as a major contributor to global solid state cooling demand.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the solid state cooling companies include Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (Japan), Coherent Corp. (US), Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan), Solid State Cooling Systems (US), Komatsu Ltd. (Japan), Same Sky (US), and Tark Thermal Solutions (US), among others.

