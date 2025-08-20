Neonatal Care Equipment Market worth $2.84 billion by 2030 with 5.6% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Neonatal Care Equipment Market, valued at US$2.0 billion in 2024, stood at US$2.06 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 5.6% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$2.84 billion by the end of the period. The neonatal care equipment market is driven by rising preterm birth rates, advancements in neonatal technology, and increasing government initiatives to reduce infant mortality. Growing investments in NICU infrastructure and heightened awareness about neonatal health further fuel demand for incubators, ventilators, and monitoring systems. However, market growth is restrained by high equipment costs, limited access in low-income regions, and complex regulatory requirements. Additionally, the growing preference for refurbished equipment in cost-sensitive markets hampers the adoption of new technologies, particularly in emerging economies with constrained healthcare budgets. In this report, the market is divided into product, end user, and region.

By product, the neonatal care equipment market is divided into neonatal incubators, neonatal respiratory care devices, convertible warmers & incubators, neonatal phototherapy equipment, neonatal monitoring devices, neonatal diagnostic imaging components, infant warmers, and other neonatal care equipment. Technological innovations have led to the development of incubators that can switch between closed (incubator) and open (warmer) modes, improving convenience, infection control, and neonatal outcomes, thereby increasing adoption.

By end users, the neonatal care equipment market has been categorized into pediatric hospitals, general hospitals, maternity & birthing centers, and other end users. In 2024, general hospitals held the largest market share in the neonatal care equipment market. General hospitals typically have emergency obstetric and surgical care facilities, requiring neonatal intensive care for emergency C-sections, premature births, and high-risk deliveries, further reinforcing equipment demand, hence boosting the market growth.

By geography, the region has a dense network of Level III and IV NICUs, especially in urban and academic hospitals. These units are equipped with advanced monitoring systems, hybrid warmers-incubators, and smart respiratory devices, driving overall market value.

The prominent players in the Neonatal Care Equipment market are Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Medtronic (Ireland), Masimo (US), BD (US), Cardinal Health (US), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (New Zealand), Utah Medical (US), ICU Medical (US), Atom Medical (Japan), Ambu (Denmark), Inspiration Healthcare (UK), Nihon Kohden (Japan), Vyaire Medical (US) and, among others in this market. These players have adopted various growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and expansion to increase their presence and reach in the Neonatal Care Equipment market.

GE Healthcare (US):

GE HealthCare is among the top manufacturers in the neonatal care equipment market due to its comprehensive product portfolio, global presence, and strong innovation capabilities. The company offers advanced incubators, infant warmers, ventilators, and neonatal monitoring systems integrated with AI and data analytics, ensuring high-quality neonatal care. Its focus on ergonomic design, clinical efficiency, and connectivity in NICU environments has positioned it as a preferred choice among healthcare providers. Its continuous investment in R&D and strategic collaborations with hospitals and research institutes reinforce its leadership. Additionally, GE HealthCare's global distribution network ensures widespread access to its neonatal solutions.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany):

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA is among the top manufacturers in the neonatal care equipment market due to its long-standing expertise in neonatal respiratory support and thermal management systems. The company offers high-performance products such as neonatal ventilators, incubators, warmers, and monitoring systems specifically designed for NICU environments. Its strong focus on patient safety, gentle ventilation strategies, and user-friendly interfaces has made its solutions widely adopted across hospitals globally. Its continuous innovation, clinical research partnerships, and emphasis on integrated NICU solutions further enhance its market position. Moreover, its global footprint and after-sales service strengthen its reliability and customer retention.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands):

Philips is among the top manufacturers in the neonatal care equipment market due to its robust portfolio of advanced monitoring systems, incubators, CPAP devices, and imaging technologies tailored for neonatal intensive care. The company's focus on integrated solutions—combining real-time monitoring, smart alarms, and data connectivity—enhances clinical decision-making and infant safety. Philips is known for innovations in non-invasive respiratory support and neonatal MRI-compatible devices. Its strong global presence, strategic collaborations with leading hospitals, and commitment to improving neonatal outcomes through technology-driven care have solidified its leadership. Additionally, its user-centric design and emphasis on reducing caregiver workload boost adoption across NICUs worldwide.

