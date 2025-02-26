Sodium Silicate Market worth $6.83 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Sodium Silicate Market by Form (Liquid, Solid), Application (Detergent & Cleaning Agents, Precipitated Silica, Pulp & Paper, Water Treatment, Other Application), & Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, MEA) - Global Forecast to 2029", is projected to reach USD 6.83 billion by 2029, from USD 5.50 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 4.4%.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Sodium Silicate Market".

200 – Tables

100 – Figures

280 – Pages

Sodium silicate, also known as water glass, is produced by heating silica (sand) and sodium carbonate. It serves widespread applications in the fields of detergents, adhesives, water treatment, and cement. Its alkaline, high-binding, and heat-resistant properties make it indispensable for corrosion protection, sealing, and fireproofing. In addition to this, its capacity to increase durability and chemical stability has led to its increasing application in industrial and construction processes.

By Form, Liquid segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024

In 2024, the liquid sodium silicate segment accounted for the largest market share because of its strong demand in major industries like detergents, water treatment, and construction. Its better solubility and simplicity of application make it the first choice in detergent formulations, where it improves cleaning efficiency. In water treatment, its capacity to inhibit pipe corrosion and stabilize pH levels propels its extensive use. Also, the construction industry more and more uses liquid sodium silicate for fireproofing and densifying concrete. The growth of the segment is further boosted by the development in production processes and growing industrial applications in the fast-developing regions, especially in Asia Pacific.

By Application, Detergents & Cleaning Agents segment accounted for the largest share in 2024

The cleaning agents and detergents segment held the largest market share in the sodium silicate market in 2024 because of its critical function of improving detergent performance. Sodium silicate has widespread uses in laundry detergents, dish soap, and industrial cleaning chemicals because of its water-softening, anti-corrosion, and emulsifying capabilities. Increased demand for household and industrial cleaning products, especially in populous areas such as Asia Pacific, has fueled heavy consumption. Also, expanded production capacity by major detergent companies and improvements in environmentally friendly formulations have further consolidated the dominance of the segment in the market.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the Sodium Silicate Market in 2024

In 2024, the Asia Pacific dominated the sodium silicate market on account of extensive industrialization, rising construction processes, and booming demand from detergent and paper segments. China, India, and Japan saw a high level of consumption with an expanding manufacturing sector and infrastructure schemes. The significant presence of the region in the production of detergents as well as in pulp and paper processing helped advance the market as well. Further, increased investments in wastewater treatment and environmental sustainability-promoting government regulations strengthened demand for sodium silicate in water treatment. Availability of raw materials and cost-efficient production also further solidified Asia Pacific's market leadership.

The sodium silicate Market comprises major players such as PQ Corporation (US), Qemetica (Poland), Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd. (Japan), Occidental Petroleum Corporation (US), Tokuyama Corporation (Japan), FUJI CHEMICAL Co., Ltd. (Japan), IQE Group (Spain), Oriental Silicas Corporation (Taiwan), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Metro Chem Industries (Ahmedabad) and others are covered in the sodium silicate market. Expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the sodium silicate market.

