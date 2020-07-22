Soap Dispenser Market Size Worth $1.84 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 5.3%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global soap dispenser market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.84 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027. Increasing focus on cleanliness and hygiene among consumers has resulted in rising frequency of washing hands, which, in turn, is expected to drive the market in coming years.

Key suggestions from the report:

By product, automatic soap dispenser is projected to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period

The residential application segment was valued at USD 447.0 million in 2019

North America held the largest share in 2019 and is foreseen to remain at the forefront in the forecast period.

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Soap Dispenser Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Automatic, Manual), By Application (Residential, Commercial), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/soap-dispenser-market

With the advent of new technology, soap dispensers have become the bath and kitchen essentials. A soap dispenser is a device that usually dispenses soap in small quantities for single use, when triggered correctly. Rapid growth of the bathroom fittings industry is offering lucrative opportunities for soap dispenser manufacturers. In addition, rising demand for multi-functional soap dispensers that are aesthetically appealing and complement other plumbing fixtures is boosting the market growth.

Continuous expansion in the commercial construction sector has also paved the way for plumbing fixtures, including soap dispensers. The hospitality sector in particular, which includes hotels, resorts, and hospitals, is enhancing the need for soap dispensers in these segments. For instance, according to the London Hotel Development Monitor Report 2018, the hotel industry in London is expected to add around 11,600 rooms to its hotel market by the end of 2020. With rising number of hotels and other commercial establishments, the need for proper hygiene and sanitation facilities is expected to increase, thereby propelling the demand for soap dispensers in coming years.

By product type, automatic soap dispensers are foreseen to witness significant growth in the forecast period owing to rising application in the commercial and residential sectors. Increased spending on renovating bathroom fixtures has driven the application of automatic soap dispensers in bathrooms across the residential sector. However, rising penetration of smart bathrooms across restaurants, hotels, resorts, and other commercial spaces has boosted the application of automatic soap dispensers as an integral component of bathroom fittings. For instance, in 2018, U.S. had more than 620,000 eating and drinking places and this count is foreseen to increase in coming years. This is expected to generate significant demand for soap dispenser over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is foreseen to register the fastest CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period. Continuous expansion of the residential sector and commercial spaces, including restaurants, hotels, educational institutes, hospitals, and corporate offices, in emerging countries, such as China, Indian, and Indonesia, is foreseen to drive the demand for soap dispenser over the forecast period. In Asia Pacific, China is expected to hold a dominant market share and projected to witness notable growth over the forecast period. It is attributed to growing China's hospitality industry in cities, such as Hong Kong, Macau, and Haitang Bay, which is expected to create positive outlook for the market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global Soap Dispenser Market based on product, application and region:

Soap Dispenser Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Automatic



Manual

Soap Dispenser Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Residential



Corporate Offices



Commercial



Educational Institutions



Healthcare



Public Places



Transportation

Soap Dispenser Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





U.K



Asia Pacific



China





India



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

List of Key Players of Soap Dispenser Market

Toto Ltd.



Kohler Co.



ASI American Specialties, Inc.



simplehuman



Bradley Corporation



GOJO Industries, Inc.



Bobrick Washroom Equipment, Inc.



Duravit AG



Georgia-Pacific LLC



Sloan Valve Company

Find more research reports on Homecare & Decor Industry, by Grand View Research:

Electronic Soap Dispenser Market – The global electronic soap dispenser market size valued at USD 668.3 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% from 2019 to 2025.

in 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% from 2019 to 2025. Water Dispenser Market – The global water dispenser market size was valued at USD 1.95 billion in 2018. The market is estimated to expand further at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2019 to 2025.

in 2018. The market is estimated to expand further at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2019 to 2025. Air Freshener Dispenser Market – The global air freshener dispenser market size was valued at USD 4.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2019 to 2025.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.