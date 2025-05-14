SmartCraft launches SmartCraft Spark - A new digital solution tailored for electricians

HØNEFOSS, Norway, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartCraft, the Nordic region's leading provider of software for the construction and craft industries, today announces the launch of SmartCraft Spark, a new digital solution designed specifically for electricians. SmartCraft Spark simplifies the quoting process and empowers electricians to work more professionally and efficiently with less administrative overhead.

"With SmartCraft Spark, we're taking another important step toward our long-term goal of helping craftsmen succeed through digital tools that are simple, powerful, and built for their daily needs," says Gustav Line, CEO of SmartCraft.

Tailored for electricians

SmartCraft Spark has been developed in close collaboration with professional electricians and is built on more than 20 years of experience delivering software to the electrical industry in Norway and Sweden. The solution is designed for small and medium-sized electrical companies seeking a faster, simpler, and more modern way to manage the quoting process.

"The solution enables electrical businesses to focus on their core work while improving profitability. Already today, more than 80% of quotes sent through SmartCraft Spark convert into paid jobs – a clear indication of the value it delivers," says Tommy Kroken, Product Manager for SmartCraft Spark.

While Spark currently focuses on quotes and calculations, it is only the beginning. The platform will gradually evolve into a comprehensive ecosystem of digital tools, covering more aspects of electricians' workflows.

Built on the SmartCraft Core platform

SmartCraft Spark is the first solution developed on the company SmartCraft Core platform – a modern, scalable foundation designed to accelerate product innovation across trades and markets.

"With SmartCraft Core, we've built a platform that allows us to scale efficiently and launch new solutions and features faster. SmartCraft Spark is the first industry-specific tool that is built on this foundation," says Gustav Line.

Strong early market validation

Even before launch, five of Norway's largest electrical franchise chains have selected SmartCraft Spark as their preferred solution – with several having contributed to its development. These agreements represent a potential reach of over 900 installer companies and approximately 12 500 electricians, estimators, and project managers.

"The trust shown by the largest players in the market is a strong vote of confidence in both the product and our long-term vision," says Line.

SmartCraft Spark is available from May 14th, 2025, in Norway and Sweden.

Learn more at: www.smartcraftspark.com

About SmartCraft

SmartCraft is the leading Nordic provider of mission-critical SaaS solutions to SMEs in the construction sector, increasing their productivity, margins, and resource efficiency. The Group currently has more than 13 400 customers and 270 employees distributed across Norway, Sweden, Finland and UK. SmartCraft was listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2021.

