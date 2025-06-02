SmartCraft ASA (SMCRT) - Digimeter report 2025: Digital Investment Holds Strong in Nordic Construction

HØNEFOSS, Norway, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic construction companies continue to prioritize digitalization, despite a challenging macroeconomic backdrop. According to SmartCraft's newly released Digimeter report for 2025, nearly 70% of respondents say they plan to maintain or increase their investment in digital tools over the next 12 months.

"The fact that so many companies are prioritizing digitalization, even under financial pressure, shows just how critical efficiency, control, and simplification have become," says Gustav Line, CEO of SmartCraft.

The survey, based on 846 responses from professionals in Norway, Sweden, and Finland, shows that confidence in digital tools remains high. 30% of respondents say they plan to increase their investment in the next 12 months, while nearly 70% plan to either maintain or increase it. That's down slightly from 81% and 78% in Digimeter Sweden in 2022 and 2023, but up from 63% in Digimeter Finland from 2024. Meanwhile, the share of companies planning to reduce investment has remained remarkably low at 3.1% in 2025, compared to 1.1%-2.4% in 2022-2024.

Clear business benefits drive adoption

Companies that have already adopted digital solutions report clear operational improvements, including faster invoicing and stronger cash flow, better project tracking and transparency, more efficient documentation and compliance processes, and improved communication across teams and with clients.

87% of respondents say that digital tools help them serve customers better, while 78% confirm that digitalization enhances internal collaboration and reduces misunderstandings.

"This is the fourth time we are conducting the Digimeter survey in the Nordics and it is great to get confirmation from the industry that digitalization can increase their productivity. These companies are challenged by one of the deepest downturns for decades and need to think differently about how they should run their business. Our solutions are good tools to make sure they have good control of their employees, purchasing of materials and documents required in their projects," says Line.

About the Digimeter

Digimeter is an annual survey that has been conducted since 2022, offering deep insights into digitalization trends within the construction and crafts industry. The 2025 edition, conducted from January to February 2025, marks the first time the survey has been done simultaneously across Norway, Sweden and Finland, providing a comprehensive view of the Nordic market's digital maturity.

About SmartCraft

SmartCraft is the leading Nordic provider of mission-critical SaaS solutions to SMEs in the construction sector, increasing their productivity, margins, and resource efficiency. The Group currently has more than 13 400 customers and 270 employees distributed across Norway, Sweden, Finland and UK. SmartCraft was listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2021.

