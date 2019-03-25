Smart Textile Market Size Worth $5.55 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 30.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smart textile market size is expected to reach USD 5.55 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 30.4% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Global demand for smart textile is mainly driven by increasing penetration of smartphones and other high-tech or smart devices, such as iPods. Majority of new smartphones and laptops are equipped with Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology. This enables the connection of sensor-based devices to the internet through mobile phones. Smart textiles can be used to communicate information of the wearer, such as physiological paramters including location, heart rate, blood pressure, and temperature.

Key suggestions from the report:

Global smart textile market is anticipated to witness a substantial growth owing to increasing product demand from several applications, such as sports & fitness

The defense & military segment is anticipated to account for the highest market share by 2025, while sports & fitness segment will register the fastest CAGR over the forecast years

North America accounted for over 47% of the overall share in 2018, thus, leading the global market and is likely to maintain the dominance even during the estimated period

Key companies in the market include Adidas AG; Ohmatex ApS; Peratech Ltd.; Infineon Technologies; Clothing+; Fibertronic Ltd.; Weartech; and Tektronix, Inc.

Funding and investments by government organizations are estimated to help these firms in product development and innovation

Industry stakeholders include a number of entities, such as system integrators and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), as well as manufacturers of textiles and electronic components

Read 60 page research report with TOC on "Smart Fabrics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Active, Very Smart), By End Use (Defense & Military, Sports & Fitness), By Functionality (Sensing, Energy Harvesting), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/smart-textiles-industry

This data can then be used in application areas, such as healthcare and sports & fitness. Moreover, the product is also used by those suffering from late-stage dementia as it can help refresh their sense of self. Therefore, wide usage of internet and growth in wireless technology are expected to have a postitive impact on the market growth. Rapidly expanding fashion & entertainment industry across the globe is also expected to propel the market growth in coming years. Moreover, rising product demand from the sports & fitness sector due to increasing awareness about leading a healthy lifestyle will contribute to the growth.

Miniaturization of electronics is expected to significantly fuel market growth further. Industry participants are increasingly focusing on reducing form factors to facilitate integration, to make sensors compatible with fabric and ensure optimum comfort and wearability. Since smart textiles are used in fields, such as healthcare and sports, it has become increasingly important to ensure that the user is not hindered through the use of electronic fabric. The use of conventional cables had been a major hindrance to product adoption. With the advent of smart textiles, which eliminate the bundled filaments of conventional cables, higher degree of flexibility can be ensured.

Grand View Research has segmented the global smart textile market on the basis of product, end use, functionality, and region:

Smart Textiles Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Passive



Active



Very Smart

Smart Textiles End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Fashion & Entertainment



Sports & Fitness



Medical



Transportation



Protection & Military



Architecture

Smart Textiles Functionality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Sensing



Energy Harvesting



Luminescence & Aesthetics



Thermoelectricity



Others

Smart Textiles Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Latin America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

Find more research reports on Smart Textiles Industry, by Grand View Research:

Industrial Protective Clothing Market - The Global industrial protective clothing market size was 2,743.7 million square meters in 2014. Growing workplace hazards along with increasing worker safety concerns in various industrial sectors.

Technical Textiles Market - The Global technical textiles market size was valued at USD 143.75 billion in 2014. Growth of automotive industry particularly in emerging markets of Asia Pacific , Latin America and Middle East is expected to drive growth.

Antimicrobial Medical Textiles Market - The global antimicrobial medical textiles market size was USD 422.3 million in 2015 and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period primarily owing to its superior properties

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.