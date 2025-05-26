Smart Skyscrapers Summit KSA 2025: TK Elevator Champions Vertical Urbanism

TK Elevator to spotlight its unique TWIN system and high-rise mobility portfolio at the Smart Skyscrapers Summit KSA 2025, in Riyadh

Participation underscores TK Elevator's ongoing commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and shaping the future of vertical urban development

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TK Elevator (TKE), a global leader in vertical transportation and urban mobility, will take center stage at the Smart Skyscrapers Summit KSA 2025 as the Strategic Elevator Partner. Hosted in Riyadh, under the theme "Innovating Urban Horizons - Smart Skyscrapers Shaping Saudi Arabia's Future," the summit brings together architects, developers, and policymakers to shape the future of vertical urbanism in alignment with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

At the summit, TK Elevator will spotlight its pioneering TWIN elevator system—featuring two independent cabins operating in a single shaft—as well as its forward-looking solutions designed to support safer, smarter and more sustainable high-rise mobility. Hans Sacherer, TKE's Head of Global High-Rise Sales Support will deliver a keynote presentation at the event on the topic of "Excellence in Vertical Transportation Solutions for Future Vertical Cities".

"The TWIN technology has been exceptionally well-received across the Middle East, revolutionizing urban mobility with its space-saving and energy-efficient design, reducing and shortening queues in buildings" said Eduardo Montero, CEO Middle East at TK Elevator. "At TK Elevator, we see this innovation as a perfect alignment with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 goals—delivering smarter, sustainable infrastructure that enhances quality of life. Our expertise in cutting-edge vertical transportation supports the Kingdom's ambition to build future-ready cities, and we are proud to contribute to this transformative journey."

From giga-projects to high-rise towers, Saudi Arabia's next-generation cityscape demands innovative mobility. Skyscrapers are no longer symbols of height alone, they're enablers of economic efficiency, density, and urban sustainability. TK Elevator's participation in the summit reflects its active role in delivering solutions that optimize space, reduce emissions, and streamline building efficiency.

With operations in Saudi Arabia dating back to 1984, TK Elevator has grown its presence to include high-profile developments in Riyadh and Jeddah, supporting major metro networks, airport terminals, and high-rise buildings.

As Saudi Arabia fast-tracks its Vision 2030 agenda, the Smart Skyscrapers Summit KSA 2025 stands as a landmark event catalyzing this transformation. With over 300 industry professionals and 25 thought leaders and speakers, the summit offers an unparalleled opportunity for collaboration and innovation.

TK Elevator (TKE) is a global leader in vertical transportation and urban mobility. We provide engineering that keeps the world moving, from design to installation and maintenance on any brand of elevators, escalators, walkways, lifts, passenger boarding bridges, stairlifts, platform lifts and home elevators – any place and any time. With our digital solutions like AGILE and the IoT platform, MAX, there are no longer any limits to urban mobility. TK Elevator became independent following its separation from the thyssenkrupp group in 2020. The company achieved sales of around €9 billion in fiscal year 2022/2023. With around 50,000 employees, 25,000 service technicians and over 1,000 support centers globally, we are moved by what moves people. TKE – Move Beyond.

