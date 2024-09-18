TK Elevator brings Universal Service Platform to Dubai Airports

Renewed multi-year service contract covers close to 5,000 TKE and third-party elevators, escalators, and other equipment

Win marks major milestone for 'Universal Service by TK Elevator' platform in the Middle East

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TK Elevator (TKE), a global leader in vertical transportation and urban mobility solutions, has strengthened its position as a premier infrastructure partner in the Middle East through a substantial service contract with Dubai Airports. The multi-year agreement covers maintenance of close to 5,000 elevators, escalators, and other equipment.

As Dubai's main airport, Dubai International (DXB) is the world's busiest international airport having served 87 million passengers in 2023. Ensuring safe, comfortable, and reliable transport for passengers and employees is vital. TK Elevator's novel Universal Service platform supports this objective through streamlined service and maintenance of mobility assets across all major brands.

Under the renewed contract, over 100 TKE specialized professionals will service units throughout the airport's passenger and cargo operations.

"This contract renewal strengthens TK Elevator's prominent position in the Middle East market," said Jürgen Böhler, CEO Asia Pacific at TK Elevator. "We continue to provide and maintain mobility solutions for numerous iconic infrastructure projects throughout the region, including DXB."

TK Elevator's relationship with Dubai Airports -- the entity that owns and manages DXB -- began in 2004 with the installation of more than 700 elevators and escalators. In 2015, the company's customer-centric approach earned a major service contract, one of its largest globally at the time. Today, TKE's Universal Service platform is the cornerstone of the extended collaboration.

Omar Binadai, Chief Technology and Infrastructure Officer of Dubai Airports, commented, "Our primary objective is to deliver a seamless, safe, and efficient travel experience for our guests. Partnering with TK Elevator allows us to uphold these standards across our extensive mobility infrastructure."

Eduardo Montero, CEO Middle East at TK Elevator, added, "We've reimaged how we deliver synergistic benefits and value for our customers through efficient maintenance and service across a diverse equipment portfolio. This distinctive capability was instrumental in solidifying our position as a key partner in the airport's operations. We're proud to continue our support of Dubai Airports' commitment to excellence and passenger safety."

Great Service, Any Place, Any Time: Universal Service by TK Elevator

Universal Service by TK Elevator is an industry-leading support platform offering proactive, flexible, and comprehensive elevator service coverage worldwide.

As an entrusted partner, with a global network of 25,000 highly trained technicians and over 1,000 service centers across 100+ countries, TKE ensures portfolio-wide uptime through a combination of remote and on-site support.

Third-party capabilities, powered by International Technical Services (ITS) in Dubai and globally, allow servicing any major brand and various types of multi-brand vertical transportation equipment, such as elevators and escalators, to the highest industry standards. This ensures prompt assistance anywhere in the world. Throughout this process, TKE prioritizes personal safety and sustainability, minimizing environmental impact through equipment longevity and innovative logistics.

PRESS IMAGE

can be downloaded here

www.tkelevator.com