Smart City Expo World Congress to Experience Significant Growth on Its Next Edition

The congress program will be structured in 5 themes, Digital Transformation, Urban Environment, Mobility, Governance & Finance, and Inclusive & Sharing Cities; and will cover topics such as Data-driven Cities, 5G and the future of Connectivity, Resilient Cities, Gentrification, Innovative Transport Systems, Multilevel Governance, Sharing and Collaborative Economy, Circular Economy and Cities for All. In 2019, the event will be jointly held with Smart Mobility Congress.

Among the keynote speakers feature Janette Sadik-Khan, one of the world's foremost authorities on transportation and urban transformation and former New York City transportation commissioner; Shira Rubinoff, a recognized cybersecurity executive and influencer, who has led multiple women-in-technology efforts; and Laura Tenenbaum, an award-winning science communicator who was the Senior Science Editor of NASA's Global Climate Change website where she reported on sea level rise, ice mass loss and regional climate impacts.

Among the 1,000 companies exhibiting at the 2019 edition are Bosch, Cisco, CityDO, Deloitte, Deutsche Telekom, Engie, FCC, Huawei, Citypossible by Mastercard, Microsoft, Siemens and Suez. Likewise, many cities and countries will showcase their projects among which Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Dubai, Germany, Finland, Holland, Israel, South Korea, London, Moscow, New York, Norway, Prague, Sweden, and the United States.

An international benchmark

On its last edition, SCEWC gathered 700 cities worldwide as well as 844 exhibitors and over 400 speakers and 21,331 attendees from 146 countries. The international impact of the show has grown with regional events in Atlanta (USA), Curitiba (Brazil), Kyoto (Japan), Puebla (Mexico) and Buenos Aires (Argentina) further consolidating Smart City Expo as the international leading event in smart urbans solutions and drawing more attendees and interest toward the global event held in Barcelona every year.

