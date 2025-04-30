Small Drones Market worth $11.25 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The small drones market is estimated at USD 6.40 billion in 2025. It is expected to reach USD 11.25 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 11.9% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The small drones market is growing rapidly, largely due to the increased use of drones for civil and commercial applications, such as agriculture, delivery services, and media. Military procurement is also rising, especially for intelligence and surveillance purposes. Supportive government regulations further foster a favorable environment for drone development. The growing need for small patrolling drones for marine border security adds to the market's growth.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=141134567

Browse in-depth TOC on "Small Drones Market" 437 – Tables

69 – Figures

350 – Pages

Small Drones Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 6.40 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 11.25 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% Market Size Available for 2020–2030 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Application, Platform, Mode of Operation, Power Source, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Lengthy regulatory approval process Key Market Opportunities Substantial public and private sector investments in drones Key Market Drivers Increased adoption of drones in civil and commercial sectors



Based on application, the commercial segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The commercial segment is experiencing rapid growth due to the increasing adoption of drones across various industries. Drones offer several advantages, including cost savings, increased accuracy, and access to hard-to-reach or dangerous areas. In agriculture, drones are utilized for precision farming tasks such as spraying pesticides and monitoring crop health, leading to higher yields and reduced manual labor. In the real estate and construction industries, drones provide aerial surveys and photographs that enhance marketing efforts and improve project management. Additionally, drones are transforming delivery services, particularly into remote locations where traditional methods are inadequate. Their use in inspection and monitoring across industries like infrastructure, mining, and oil & gas is vital for cutting costs and boosting efficiency. Features such as GPS, high-quality cameras, autopilot technologies, and competitive pricing have made drones increasingly attractive to businesses.

Based on type, the rotary wing segment is expected to lead the small drones market during the forecast period.

The rotary wing segment holds the largest market share due to its flexibility and extensive applications. These drones, especially multirotors, have vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) capabilities, allowing them to take off and land without the need for large spaces or runways. This feature makes them suitable for filmmaking, surveillance, and aerial imaging, where the ability to hover in place is essential. Rotary-wing drones, including single-rotor and multirotor types, are used across defense, commercial, and industrial sectors. While some battery limitations exist, advancements in technology are improving their performance, solidifying the position of rotary-wing drones in the small drones industry.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=141134567

North America is expected to be the largest market for small drones during the forecast period.

North America is the largest market for small drones worldwide. Since 2015, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has allowed military, private, and commercial drones to operate in the US airspace. This has significantly increased the use of drones, particularly in defense for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions. The expansion of drone use is expected to continue due to ongoing counter-terrorism operations. In the commercial sector, there is a growing demand for small drones for services like last-mile delivery of products, medicines, and packages. Drone manufacturers are focusing on developing lightweight, long-lasting drones capable of carrying larger payloads over greater distances, enhancing their effectiveness in logistics, agriculture, and infrastructure. Similarly, drones are employed in various fields in Canada, including weather research, disaster monitoring, agricultural spraying, and search and rescue operations. Their capability to operate in challenging and remote environments makes them valuable across multiple industries.

DJI (US), Boeing (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Parrot Drone SAS (France), RTX (US), Northrop Grumman (US), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), BAE Systems (UK), AeroVironment, Inc. (US), and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel) are the major key players in the small drones companies. These companies have strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=141134567

Browse Adjacent Market: Aerospace and Defence Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Unmanned Systems Market by Type (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, Unmanned Marine Vehicle, Unmanned Ground Vehicle), Application (Defense, Government & Law Enforcement, Commercial, Consumer, Other), Mode of Operation, and Region -Global Forecast to 2030

UAV (Drone) Market by Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Hybrid), Platform (Civil & Commercial, and Defense & Government), Point of Sale, Systems, Function, Industry, Application, Mode of Operation, MTOW, Range and Region - Global Forecast to 2029

Military Drone Market by Platform (Small, Tactical, Strategic), Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Hybrid), Application (UCAVs, ISR, Delivery), Propulsion (Fuel Powered & Battery Powered), MTOW, Operation Mode, Launching Mode, and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/small-uav-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/small-uav.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg