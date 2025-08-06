MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants Recognizes Top Startups and SMEs in the Charging as a Service Startups/SMEs Quadrant Report 2025

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 360Quadrants has released its latest Charging as a Service Startups/SMEs, 2025, recognizing key players, including both global giants and emerging innovators, for their excellence in market presence, product innovation, and business strategy. The report highlights Electrify America, Freshmile, Vattenfall AB among the top companies that are actively shaping the future of the Charging as a Service Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment.

The evaluation leverages 360Quadrants' proprietary methodology to map competitive positioning across 7,000+ micro markets within 10+ industries, enabling decision-makers to make strategic, data-backed vendor choices.

Company Highlights in the Charging as a Service Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment:

Electrify America is a U.S.-based, VW-backed operator of one of North America's largest open-access fast-charging networks, with around 950+ stations and over 4,250 connectors. Its USP lies in delivering hyper-fast DC charging alongside digital features such as Plug & Charge, mobile app-based start/pay, and solar- and battery-backed infrastructure to manage electricity demand. Strategically, Electrify America partners with major retailers and utilities, handling turnkey installation and ongoing operations for businesses and fleets while leveraging federal NEVI funding. Although it faces occasional reliability challenges, proactive measures like software upgrades, idle-fee piloting, and maintenance investment demonstrate its commitment to customer experience. While rooted in the U.S., its reach is expanding into Canada and across commercial solution verticals, illustrating a clear ambition to lead North American CaaS offerings.

Evaluation Criteria

The vendor evaluation was conducted on over 140 companies, of which the top 14 were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders. Factors such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the presence of the Charging as a Service Startups/Small-Medium Businesses Companies Assessment Quadrant. The Top Criteria for Product Footprint Evaluation Included Charging as a Service Market by Charger Type (AC Chargers, DC Chargers, Industry Insights), End Use (Semi-Public Charging Setup, Public Charging Setup, Industry Insights), Fleet Service Type (Company Vehicles & Motor Pools, Delivery & Logistics, Passenger Fleets, Industry Insights)

360 Quadrants Scoring Methodology

360 Quadrants employs a comprehensive and transparent scoring methodology to evaluate companies. It identifies relevant evaluation criteria, collects and validates data from multiple sources, and employs an algorithm that considers parameter weights to generate scores. Normalization ensures fair comparisons, and the aggregated scores categorize solutions into quadrants such as Progressive companies, Responsive companies, Dynamic companies, and Starting blocks. This unbiased approach equips users with accurate information, empowering them to make well-informed decisions and select solutions that best suit their needs and objectives.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants, a specialized division of MarketsandMarkets™, delivers comprehensive quadrant analyses for various emerging technologies and markets, including start-ups. Our evaluation methodology hinges on two critical parameters: market presence and product footprint. This approach facilitates a graphical representation of competitive positioning across four key categories: leaders, contenders, innovators, and emerging companies. In addition, we meticulously classify start-ups into progressive companies, responsive companies, dynamic companies, and starting blocks. Our expertise equips organizations with insights into market leaders across over 6000 micro markets, enabling a detailed comparison of vendor capabilities and performance. At 360Quadrants, we ensure that each quadrant adheres to the highest standards, empowering our clients to navigate complex market dynamics precisely and confidently.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management. We leverage a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that will replace existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines: TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

