Location-based Services (LBS) and Real-time Location Systems (RTLS) Market worth $51.24 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global Location-based Services (LBS) and Real-time Location Systems (RTLS) Market size will grow to USD 51.24 billion by 2030 from USD 33.03 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2026 to 2030.

Browse 400 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 450 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Location-based Services (LBS) and Real-time Location Systems (RTLS) Market - Global Forecast to 2030 "

Location-based Services (LBS) and Real-time Location Systems (RTLS) Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2030

2020–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 33.03 billion

USD 33.03 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 51.24 billion

USD 51.24 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 8.8%

Location-based Services (LBS) and Real-time Location Systems (RTLS) Market Trends & Insights:

Market growth is supported by increasing demand for real-time location visibility across retail, healthcare, logistics, transportation, and industrial environments.

The services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period.

By location type, the indoor segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.8% from 2026 to 2030.

By vertical, the retail segment is expected to dominate the market with a share of 19.5% in 2030.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of 36.45% of the LBS and RTLS Market in 2030.

Standardizing location protocols and improving interoperability among vendors reduces integration friction and encourages enterprise adoption. The rise of autonomous mobile robots and indoor drones creates demand for precise indoor positioning to enable safe navigation and logistics automation. Public sector investments in smart city infrastructure expand opportunities for wayfinding, asset tracking, and urban mobility services. Additionally, growth in augmented reality applications for maintenance and training, along with an increasing focus on asset lifecycle sustainability, drives demand for location intelligence.

Based on service, the application support and maintenance segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on service, the application support and maintenance segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period as enterprises increasingly rely on LBS and RTLS platforms for mission-critical operations. After deployment, organizations require ongoing assistance with installation support, system configuration, performance optimization, and data and platform maintenance. These services are delivered through a mix of onsite support and remote channels such as web conferencing, telephone assistance, and ticketing systems, ensuring minimal operational disruption. As use cases evolve, end users frequently seek vendor support for customization, feature enhancements, and system upgrades over predefined service contracts. Effective support and maintenance improve system reliability, reduce downtime, and extend platform lifecycle, while also lowering overall capital and operational expenditures. Vendors offering comprehensive multi-vendor and end-to-end support help customers manage complex environments that integrate hardware, software, and analytics layers. As global adoption of LBS and RTLS platforms accelerates across industries, demand for reliable application support and maintenance services continues to expand, reinforcing this segment's dominant market position.

Based on application, the location-based health monitoring segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the location-based health monitoring segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the expanding adoption of LBS-enabled solutions across healthcare and wellness use cases. Applications such as fitness tracking, remote patient monitoring, fall detection, and lone worker protection increasingly rely on real-time location data to improve safety and personalized care. A key trend is the integration of LBS with wearable sensors that measure vital parameters, including heart rate, blood pressure, and body temperature, enabling continuous health monitoring and context-aware medical insights. In addition, LBS is gaining importance as assistive technology for the visually impaired, differently abled, and elderly populations, supporting independent navigation, obstacle detection, and daily activity management. Rising awareness of preventive healthcare and lifestyle-related health risks associated with sedentary work patterns is further accelerating demand for advanced wellness solutions. This has led to increased adoption of wearable devices and location-enabled health platforms, positioning location-based health monitoring as a high-growth application segment.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth in the LBS and RTLS Market during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by rapid digitalization, expanding urban populations, and strong investment in smart infrastructure across both emerging and developed economies. Governments and enterprises in the region are accelerating the adoption of LBS and RTLS to improve efficiency in healthcare, manufacturing, transportation, and retail, supported by widespread smartphone penetration and improving wireless connectivity. Asia Pacific also hosts some of the world's largest manufacturing and logistics hubs, where real-time asset tracking and workforce visibility are increasingly critical to productivity and safety. In addition, rising healthcare demand driven by aging populations and urban lifestyles is pushing hospitals to adopt location-enabled patient and asset monitoring solutions. A notable example is Japan, where telecom operators such as NTT DOCOMO have deployed location-enabled healthcare and monitoring services in 2025 to support smart medical facilities. Combined with declining sensor costs and expanding cloud ecosystems, these factors position the Asia Pacific for the fastest growth in the LBS and RTLS Market.

Top Companies in Location-based Services (LBS) and Real-time Location Systems (RTLS) Market:

The Top Companies in LBS and RTLS Market include Cisco (US), Google (US), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Qualcomm (US), TomTom (Netherlands), Zebra Technologies (US), and ESRI (US). These players have adopted a mix of organic and inorganic growth strategies, including collaborations, acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, agreements, and expansions, to strengthen their international footprint and capture a greater share of the LBS and RTLS Market. These strategies have enabled market players to expand geographically by offering LBS and RTLS solutions.

