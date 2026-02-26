Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Equipment Market worth $30.39 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment market is projected to reach USD 21.24 billion in 2026 and USD 30.39 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Equipment Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2032

2021–2032 2026 Market Size: USD 21.24 billion

USD 21.24 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 30.39 billion

USD 30.39 billion CAGR (2026–2032): 6.2%

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Equipment Market Trends & Insights:

Demand for pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment is driven by the rising production of generic and biologic drugs, increasing investments in pharmaceutical R&D, and the expansion of manufacturing facilities worldwide. Growing emphasis on regulatory compliance, quality assurance, and process automation further support market growth.

By equipment type, the packaging machines segment is expected to hold a 52.4% share of the market in 2026.

By end-product type, liquid segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By technology, the automatic segment is expected to record a CAGR of 6.6% from 2026 to 2032.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment market, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

The market is expanding due to the rising production of branded generic biologic drugs. The growing prevalence of chronic disease is increasing drug output requirements. Additionally, expanding healthcare access supports higher production volumes. Regulatory compliance remains a key requirement across facilities. Demand for sterile injectables and vaccines is rising, while continuous manufacturing technologies are gaining adoption. Manufacturers integrate automation to improve efficiency. Regulatory standards encouraging equipment modernization and research investment increase the use of high-potency medicines, driving the market.

"Packaging machines segment is expected to register a significant growth rate between 2026 and 2032"

The packaging machines segment is likely to dominate the pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment market during the forecast period, due to its role in ensuring product safety and regulatory compliance. Packaging represents the final stage of production and directly affects product integrity and labelling accuracy. Shelf life and patient safety depend on secure packaging systems. Strict serialization and tamper-evident requirements increase investment in advanced solutions. Track and trace systems drive the integration of automated packaging lines. Packaging demand is strengthened by the requirement for manufacturers' compliance with global anti-counterfeiting regulations, as well as the growing production of tablets and capsules. The segmental growth is further driven by the need for high-speed precision systems and the expansion of generic drug manufacturing. Furthermore, the need for compliant packaging systems due to rising exports and contract manufacturing growth drives the segment.

"Solid end-product type captured the largest share of the global pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment market in 2025"

The solid end-product type is expected to dominate the global pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment market during the forecast period due to the high production volume of tablets, capsules, and powders. Solid dosage forms offer longer shelf life and easier storage. Pharmaceutical companies invest in granulation systems and tablet compression presses. Coating machines and capsule filling systems maintain batch consistency and regulatory compliance. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases increases the demand for oral medicines, while the growth in generic drug production strengthens solid formulation output. Contract manufacturing expansion also supports equipment demand. Increasing consumption of oral medications across developed and emerging markets is supporting the growth of the solid dosage segment. Drug manufacturers focus on high-speed tableting and capsule production lines to improve output and reduce operational costs.

"Germany is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the European pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment market during the forecast period"

Germany is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the European pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment industry during the forecast period due to its strong pharmaceutical production ecosystem. Continuous investment in advanced manufacturing technologies is driving equipment upgrades. Leadership in automation and precision engineering supports high-performance systems. Adoption of Industry 4.0 enables connected production environments. Expansion of biologics and vaccine manufacturing increases the demand for aseptic processing. Fill finish and containment systems are gaining importance. Capacity expansion by pharmaceutical companies supports equipment investment. CDMOs are upgrading facilities to meet global standards. Stringent regulatory requirements drive the modernization of production lines. These factors support sustained demand for compliant and technologically advanced manufacturing equipment in the country.

Key Players

Leading players in the global pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment companies include GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A (Italy), Syntegon Technology GmbH (Germany), ACG (India), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (US), Körber AG (Germany), Coperion GmbH (Germany), Romaco Group (Germany), Marchesini Group S.p.A (Italy), and Bausch+Ströbel SE + Co. KG (Germany).

