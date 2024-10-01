Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market to Hit USD 746.6 Million by 2029 with 9.6% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=105423877

The global sleep apnea oral appliances market is bringing new advancements in the mandibular advancement devices. More innovations are being done on the mandibular advancement devices for making it custom fit for the users, custom made devices are made to made to provide durability and comfort. Glidewell (US) launched its product Silent Nite 3D in 2024, a customizable 3D-printed oral appliance therapy device that offers an alternative to CPAP therapy.

The sleep apnea oral appliances market is divided into physician-prescribed/customized oral appliances and online OTC Oral Appliances based on purchase type. In the year 2023, the sleep apnea oral appliances market was dominated by the physician-prescribed/customized oral appliances. The large share and the high growth rate of the physician-prescribed/customized oral appliances is attributed to high levels of patient comfort and customizability.

The sleep apnea oral appliances market is divided into two segments based on gender, including male patients and female patients. In 2023, the sleep apnea oral appliances market was dominated by the male patients. The large share and high growth rate of the male patients' segment is attributed to the growing prevalence of OSA in male; different anatomical structure in the upper airway than women which impose a higher risk of airway obstruction during sleep.

The global Sleep apnea oral appliances market has been segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and GCC countries. North America accounted for the largest share of the sleep apnea oral appliances market in 2023, which is followed by, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and the GCC countries. The large share of North America can be attributed the growing occurrence of sleep apnea and the increasing usage of oral appliances for its treatment; a surge in the geriatric population and subsequent increase in the prevalence of OSA; and favourable government regulations for the implementation of sleep apnea oral appliances.

The sleep apnea oral appliances market is fragmented, with top companies holding significant market shares. The top three players in this market include SomnoMed (Australia), ResMed (US), ProSomnus Sleep Technologies (US). Players in this market are focusing on adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies such as expansions, and acquisitions to increase their sleep apnea oral appliances portfolio, cater to customer needs, increase their profitability and expand their presence in the global sleep apnea oral appliances market.

SomnoMed (Australia):

SomnoMed is leading with the highest market share in the sleep apnea oral appliances market. It has a strong portfolio of sleep apnea oral appliances products. SomnoMed offers a strong product portfolio featuring FDA- and CE-marked approved products, which have been instrumental in sustaining its competitive market presence. Most of the sales in SomnoMed is derived from the US and European market. It has launched SomnoDent Herbst Advanced Elite in 2020, a PDAC-verified milled oral appliance designed to treat mild-to moderate obstructive sleep apnea.

ResMed (US):

ResMed is the second largest player in our market. It has a very strong innovation and product development portfolio. It has geographical presence across 140 countries. The company derives most of its revenues from North America, specifically the US. For further expanding and maintaining its market position, ResMed focuses on organic & inorganic strategies, such as product launches, acquisitions, and expansion. The acquisition of HB Healthcare in South Korea in 2019 further expanded ResMed's presence in the country.

ProSomnus Sleep Technologies (US):

ProSomnus Sleep Technologies is the third largest player in the sleep apnea oral appliances market. It specializes in manufacturing intraoral devices which provides non-invasive treatment for mild-to-moderate sleep apnea by working with the dental specialists. The companies continuous patient monitoring platform will transform physicians ability to manage sleep apnea therapy and real time physiological data. ProSomnus also aims to expand its sales force in North America region and also focuses on international expansions.

