SKYWORTH, the Top 6 Global TV Brand Expands into Russia

MOSCOW, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a pioneer of the TV industry worldwide, SKYWORTH now makes its move into the Russian market. It aims to provide Russian audiences with cutting-edge technology and top-notch quality.

Image1

SKYWORTH Group, established in 1988, is a global leader in smart home appliances and information technology, ranked among the Top 6 TV brand enterprises around the world. With SKYWORTH Group and SKYWORTH Digital at the helm, this conglomerate encompasses over 20 high-tech enterprises and a dedicated workforce of 30,000. Nowadays, SKYWORTH operates across four main business sections: smart household appliances, smart system technology, new energy, and modern services. In these four major sectors, SKYWORTH has already achieved the first place in global set-top box sales, the first place in 100-inch TV and art TV sales, and the outstanding results of 400 million users in all product categories. As a company adopting smart, refined and global strategies, SKYWORTH has 13,500+ patents, has won 100+ top global design awards, and has already established 17 manufacturing centers and 11 R&D centers around the world. It is believed that SKYWORTH's extensive product range and innovative technology are set to impress and be warmly welcomed in the Russian market.

SKYWORTH has a rich product line and advanced technology. BM series, developed in collaboration with Designworks, the design innovation studio for the BMW Group, exemplifies the fusion of aesthetics and technology; Portable TV, ultra-clear light, 3 hours of battery life, accompanies you anytime, anywhere; Frame+ TV, with copyrights of numerous famous paintings, can turn your home into an art gallery. What is more worth mentioning is that SKYWORTH's unique and highly mature hardware low blue light function takes the TV's eye care function to a new level, truly protecting the user's eyesight. In the future, SKYWORTH will continue to work hard and commit to technological innovation to bring more cutting-edge technological products to users in the Russian market.

Being confident about Russia's market, SKYWORTH prepared to address its challenges with a strong strategy and focused branding. Working closely with local partners, SKYWORTH will provide Russian consumers with cutting-edge technology and top-notch quality choices. Learn more about SKYWORTH and stay updated on the latest news by visiting SKYWORTH's official website and social media channels at https://bit.ly/4d7QR1B

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2478428/Image1.jpg