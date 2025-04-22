SHENZHEN, China, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From April 15 to 19, 2025, SKYWORTH once again took center stage at the 137th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair), showcasing its latest breakthroughs in consumer electronics and setting new benchmarks in TV innovation.\

SKYWORTH Unveils Revolutionary OmniView Matte Screen, Pushing MiniLED Displays to OLED-Level Performance.

As a long-standing exhibitor at the Canton Fair, SKYWORTH continues to captivate global buyers, media, and consumers with an immersive exhibition experience. Its booth features flagship TVs that seamlessly combine cutting-edge audiovisual technology, artistic aesthetics, and intelligent interaction—meeting the diverse needs of audiences worldwide.

Among the standout innovations, SKYWORTH's groundbreaking OmniView Matte Screen has emerged as a showstopper. This next-generation screen technology features multiple high-performance layers designed to deliver superior contrast, ultra-wide viewing angles, exceptional brightness, stunning picture quality, and enhanced eye comfort—pushing MiniLED Displays to OLED-Level Performance.

At the core of this innovation is the Low Reflect Layer, which produces deeper blacks and higher contrast levels. The Gold Grade 25% Haze Material Anti-Glare Layer effectively eliminates reflections, making the screen ideal for bright environments. Meanwhile, the Super True Wide Layer ensures vibrant, accurate colors from every angle—whether viewers are sitting, lying down, or moving around the room. Together, these features redefine the television viewing experience, offering both visual sophistication and everyday comfort.

Beyond its technological breakthroughs, SKYWORTH demonstrated its strength with a wide-ranging product portfolio. Highlights included the 100-inch Frame+ TV—one of the largest of its kind—which redefines home entertainment with a design that doubles as wall-mounted art. Also showcased were the world's best-selling 100-inch TV series, the best-sounding gaming TV series, the world's first AI Karaoke Google TV series, portable TVs, and more. This diverse lineup, paired with smart interactive experiences, provided a rich and engaging showcase for all attendees.

SKYWORTH's appearance at this year's Canton Fair reflects its ongoing commitment to user-centered innovation. By seamlessly integrating art, intelligence, and technology, the brand continues to redefine the future of smart living—empowering global consumers with smarter, more immersive, and inspiring digital experiences.

