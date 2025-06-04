Skyral Secures USD 20 Million Series A funding to Accelerate Modelling & Simulation Technology

NOIA Capital leads $20 million investment in British tech innovator Skyral, in partnership with Accrete Capital

investment in British tech innovator Skyral, in partnership with Accrete Capital Partnership marries best of British tech with European and MENA private equity expertise

Investment to support R&D, expand global team, and accelerate solution delivery across defence, national security, healthcare and infrastructure

LONDON, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BRITISH modelling and simulation software company Skyral today announced that it has raised USD 20 million in a Series A funding round led by European venture capital firm NOIA Capital.

Led jointly by Co-founders and Executive Directors Jason Kennedy and Naomi Hulme, Skyral has quickly established itself as an international leader in advanced modelling and simulation technology.

Naomi Hulme and Jason Kennedy, Co-founders and Executive Directors, Skyral

The firm creates strategic digital twins that model human behaviours alongside real-time and projected infrastructure systems such as transit, power, and telecommunications networks of entire cities and countries.

With over USD 100 million already invested in R&D, Skyral's software-driven approach and cross-sector partnerships have led to rapid market adoption across defence, national security, healthcare, and infrastructure sectors globally.

The company has built a strong track record working with the UK, US, and NATO partners while successfully diversifying its services, with over 60 percent of contracts now coming from both the public and private sectors.

Nick Blair, co-founder and Chairman of Skyral, said:

"This investment is a strong endorsement of both Skyral's technology and its ability to solve complex global challenges, as well as the excellence of UK innovation. Our digital twin software is at the forefront of a new era in decision-making, where virtual models power real-world transformation.

With the backing of NOIA and our other investors, we are well-positioned to scale faster, deepen the capabilities of our platform, and deliver greater value to our customers worldwide."

Skyral's mission is to help governments and businesses face unprecedented challenges by experimenting in the virtual world before making critical decisions in the real one.

The impact of Skyral's technology has been far-reaching. It helped shape the requirements for the Collective Training Transformation Programme (CTTP) during a pathfinder with the British Army and has now been downselected as part of the Omnia Training consortium alongside Raytheon, Rheinmetall, Capita, and Cervus, paving the way for the next generation of collective training.

Skyral's digital twins have been deployed to tackle complex public health challenges such as modelling the impact of COVID scenarios for the UK government during the pandemic, identifying clinical and policy pathways to reduce child stunting in Indonesia over 50 times faster than conventional methods, and large-scale infrastructure programmes.

Jérôme Lhoist, partner at NOIA Capital, said:

"We believe Skyral represents the next generation of AI-enabled strategic modelling and simulation technology.

Their unique combination of digital twin capabilities and AI-powered analytics offers transformative potential across defence, national security, healthcare and infrastructure. We're excited to support their vision and help scale their impact globally."

This funding round follows Skyral's rapid growth since its founding two years ago. Skyral intends to use the new capital to expand its team, accelerate product development, and strengthen its position in key markets across Europe, North America, and Asia.

For more info, visit: www.skyral.com

About Skyral

Founded in June 2023, Skyral has rapidly established itself as a leader in creating virtual representations of complex environments, enabling faster and smarter decision-making.

Skyral's approach combines data visualisation, artificial intelligence, and digital twin capabilities to provide holistic solutions tailored to user needs.

Skyral is one of the world's leading strategic modelling and simulation (M&S) software companies, using digital twin technology to transform defence, national security, healthcare and infrastructure globally.

By integrating proprietary data with public infrastructure and human behaviour models, Skyral offers comprehensive insights that empower decision-makers across various industries.

For more info, visit: www.skyral.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2702634/Skyral_Naomi_Hulme_Jason_Kennedy.jpg