British software company Skyral doubles licence revenue in 'stunning' first year

LONDON, March 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- British software company Skyral has achieved 67 percent revenue growth in its first year and has doubled its licence revenues.

Founded in 2023, it is one of the UK's fastest-growing technology companies, building advanced modelling and simulation technology for commercial enterprise, defence and infrastructure sectors.

Skyral builds modelling and simulation software for governments and $multi-billion businesses around the world. As a result, it has been able to leverage over $100 million in total product investment to exploit its market position.

Skyral has now diversified its services outside of the Defence sector, with 60 percent of the firm's work now coming from international and non-government enterprises.

Skyral's trademark AI-powered modelling & simulation technology creates virtual representations, Digital Twins, of highly complex environments at a breadth and depth that sets new standards in the market.

The platform integrates advanced data visualisation, artificial intelligence, and digital twin capabilities to build comprehensive simulations that accurately replicate real-world systems and their behaviours.

By combining public and proprietary data with sophisticated behavioural models, Skyral enables organisations to run powerful scenario analyses and predict outcomes. This approach helps identify potential issues before they arise and optimise decision-making processes across critical operations.

This technology allows clients to test strategies virtually before implementing them in the real world, significantly reducing risk and increasing operational efficiency.

The company holds over seven years of contracted future work in its backlog, which has grown by 17x since spinout.

Over 70 percent of its 2025 revenue target is already secured, underpinning projections for just under a 60 percent five-year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), consistent with the company's recent performance.

The global market for digital twins is expected to be worth $260 billion by 2032, a 40% CAGR.

Naomi Hulme, Co-Founder of Skyral, said: "At Skyral, we help our clients and partners navigate uncertainty with confidence. By integrating AI-driven modelling and simulation with advanced data visualisation and digital twin capabilities, we provide decision-makers with the tools to anticipate challenges and make informed decisions with greater precision.

"This year's stunning growth is just the beginning as we continue to boldly move into new sectors to drive innovation on a global scale."

Jason Kennedy, CEO & Co-Founder of Skyral, said: "As Skyral expands, our focus remains on delivering the most advanced multi-use technology that bridges commercial and defence modelling and simulation applications.

"Our mission is to ensure every decision maker has the transformative insights that advanced modelling and simulation can deliver, not just meeting today's needs, but ultimately shaping a better future for all of us tomorrow."