Maximus and Skyral Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Defence, Government, and Healthcare Service Delivery

Strategic partnership brings Skyral's world-leading Modelling and Simulation (M&S) platform into Maximus's proven innovation, technology, and service solutions delivered across U.S., Canada , and the UK

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- British software company Skyral and leading government services provider Maximus today announced a strategic partnership that will transform Defence and Government offerings, with an initial focus on revolutionising healthcare service delivery across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom through advanced Modelling and Simulation technology and data analytics.

Left to right: Jason Kennedy (Co-Founder & CEO, Skyral), Mike Raker (Global Chief Technology Officer, Maximus), Naomi Hulme (Co-Founder & CEO, Skyral)

The partnership will address critical challenges facing modern government operations by enabling comprehensive scenario modelling of workforce needs, resource allocation, and service optimisation, including impacts on patient experience where health services are concerned. Leveraging Skyral's digital twin technology, agencies can safely test and refine service delivery models before deployment, reducing operational risk and strengthening mission resiliency.

Integrated into the Maximus Total Experience Management (TXM) ecosystem, this approach combines advanced simulation with proven large-scale programme delivery. Together, Maximus and Skyral will deliver optimised solutions that increase efficiency, lower costs, and improve outcomes for the public sector at scale.

Jason Kennedy, CEO & Co Founder of Skyral, said:

"Our partnership with Maximus represents a significant opportunity to apply our digital twin technology to transform healthcare delivery at massive scale. We're excited to help users experiment with solutions in virtual environments before implementing them in the real world, ultimately helping millions of people access better care."

Mike Raker, Global Chief Technology Officer at Maximus, said:

"This is a transformative opportunity to reimagine public service delivery for millions of Americans, Canadians and Britons. By integrating Skyral's groundbreaking digital twin technology with our proven track record in delivering large-scale government programmes, we can model, test, and optimise policy solutions before implementation. Our partnership will lead to better outcomes for service users, whilst reducing costs for taxpayers and improving efficiency."

The partnership supports both companies' growth strategies, with Skyral expanding its healthcare applications beyond its established defence and infrastructure sectors while bringing its defence and infrastructure solutions into the U.S. and Canada; and Maximus enhancing its technology offerings with cutting-edge Modelling and Simulation and AI capabilities.

About Skyral:

Founded in June 2023

, Skyral has rapidly established itself as a leader in creating virtual representations of complex environments, enabling faster and smarter decision-making. Skyral's approach combines data visualisation, artificial intelligence, and digital twin capabilities to provide holistic solutions tailored to user needs. Skyral is one of the world's leading strategic modelling and simulation (M&S) software companies, using digital twin technology to transform defence, national security, healthcare and infrastructure globally. By integrating proprietary data with public infrastructure and human behaviour models, Skyral offers comprehensive insights that empower decision-makers across various industries.

For more info, visit: www.skyral.com

About Maximus:

As a leading strategic partner to government, Maximus helps improve the delivery of public services amid complex technology, health, economic, environmental, and social challenges. With a deep understanding of program service delivery, acute insights that achieve operational excellence, and an extensive awareness of the needs of the people being served, our employees advance the critical missions of our partners. Maximus delivers innovative business process management, impactful consulting services, and technology solutions that provide improved outcomes for the public and higher levels of productivity and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. For more information, visit maximus.com .

