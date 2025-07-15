Skanska upgrades the A47 Thickthorn road junction in the UK for GBP 153M, about SEK 2.0 billion

STOCKHOLM, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with National Highways to upgrade the A47 Thickthorn junction in the East Anglia region, UK. The contract is worth GBP 153M, about SEK 2.0 billion, which will be included in the order bookings for Europe in the third quarter of 2025.

Skanska will deliver enhancements to the A47/A11 interchange, increasing resilience on this key stretch of the road network. The scheme includes the construction of a new 1.6 kilometer single-lane free-flow link road, connecting the A11 northbound to the A47 eastbound via two new underpasses. A second approximately 1-kilometer local link road will also be constructed, alongside a new road bridge, two new junctions, the widening of an existing link road and installation of a new footbridge.

The A47/A11 Thickthorn junction near Norwich is important for commuter, business and commercial traffic and provides access to the local Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. The project will reduce congestion and increase capacity, supporting planned residential and commercial development.

Enabling works have started, with the scheme scheduled to open for traffic in 2028/29.

