Invitation to the presentation of Skanska's interim report second quarter 2025 on July 18

Skanska

11 Jul, 2025, 10:09 GMT

STOCKHOLM, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska's interim report second quarter 2025 will be released on Friday July 18 at 07:30 am CEST.

The report will be presented by Anders Danielsson, Skanska's President and CEO, and Jonas Rickberg, CFO, at a telephone conference at 10:00 am CEST. The telephone conference will be webcasted live at www.group.skanska.com/investors, where it also will be posted shortly afterwards.

Participate in the telephone conference, with the possibility to ask questions:

  • Preferred connection (web link): For best audio quality, please join the call from your phone via the HD Audio web link here: HD Audio link
  • Backup connection (phone number): If you need to call in via a telephone line use these numbers:
    • +46 (0)8 5051 0031
    • +44 (0) 207 107 06 13
    • +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

After the telephone conference, there will be possibilities for individual meetings with management. To apply for a meeting please contact annika.winlund@skanska.se no later than July 16.

Welcome!

Antonia Junelind, SVP, Investor Relations

Karolina Cederhage, SVP, Communications

For further information please contact:

Antonia Junelind, Senior Vice President Investor Relations, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 448 62 61

Karolina Cederhage, Senior Vice President Communications, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 448 08 80

Jacob Birkeland, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 19 57

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

