Sjogren's Syndrome Market Size to Grow with a Modest CAGR of 13.9% During the Forecast Period of 2017-2030 with 3.2M Diagnosed Prevalent Cases in the 7 Major Markets (US, EU5 & JP) in 2020

The biologic agents open new avenues for targeting-specific immune pathways and introducing these novel drugs and increased access to therapies are expected to show phenomenal growth in Sjogren's Syndrome Market Landscape.

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's " Sjogren's Syndrome Market " report provides a complete comprehension of the Sjogren's Syndrome, historical and forecasted epidemiology and the Sjogren's Syndrome market trends in the 7MM [the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan]. The Sjogren's Syndrome market report also proffers an analysis of recent Sjogren's Syndrome treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs.

Some of the essential spotlights of Sjogren's Syndrome Market Research Report

Several companies such as Resolve Therapeutics, Novartis, MorphoSys, GlaxoSmithKline, Roche, Bristol Myers Squibb, TearSolutions, Incyte Corporation, Galapagos NV, Gilead Sciences, VIELABIO , and several others are working robustly on developing many new therapies for the Sjogren's Syndrome treatment. The mid-stage pipeline is crowded, with several potential therapies with big pharmaceutical companies' imminent attention for Sjogren's Syndrome market space.

The current advancements in the classification, defined ESSDAI index, treatment, and diagnostic procedures, and increased prevalence are the major Sjogren's Syndrome market drivers. Additionally, Sjogren's Syndrome market is expected to change with the current market dynamics and emerging therapies, which presently comprises biologics and molecules with novel mechanisms of action.

Sjogren's Syndrome is an autoimmune disorder caused by the lymphocytic infiltration of exocrine glands resulting in glandular dysfunction, preferentially of the salivary and lacrimal glands. The most common Sjogren's Syndrome symptoms are dry eyes and dry mouth. As per DelveInsight estimates, the total cases of Sjogren's Syndrome in the 7MM were found to be 3,179,223 in 2017.

The Sjogren's Syndrome Market Report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Gender-Specific Cases

Type-Specific Cases

Severity-Specific Cases

Sjogren's Syndrome Treatment Market

Currently, the Sjogren's Syndrome therapeutic market size is mainly accounted by symptomatic treatment using the local therapies like pilocarpine, cevimeline, topical fluoride, topical cyclosporine, autologous serum eye drops, and, systemic therapies like corticosteroids, hydroxychloroquine, immunosuppressants (Methotrexate (MTX), Cyclosporine A, Azathioprine, Leflunomide, and Mycophenolic acid). Local therapy generally comprises the treatment of sicca symptoms. For the dry-eyes treatment, tear substitution therapy including high-viscosity eye drops and gels, combined with oral mucolytic agents to dissolve mucus, is the mainstay in Sjogren's Syndrome treatment. Drugs with a systemic effect, secretagogues, such as pilocarpine and cevimeline, were approved by the US FDA to treat dry eyes and mouth in Sjogren's Syndrome patients.

Systemic treatment is indicated when general symptoms cannot be managed with local treatment or adjustment of the patient's lifestyle and organ involvement. The main non-biological drugs that are used for the treatment of Sjogren's Syndrome are corticosteroids and hydroxychloroquine. Corticosteroid treatment is predominantly indicated when severe cutaneous, pulmonary, renal, musculoskeletal, and/or neurological involvement occurs. The long-term use of corticosteroids is associated with adverse effects, including osteoporosis, diabetes, weight gain, and dyslipidemia.

In case of the insufficient effect of corticosteroid therapy or intolerance due to side effects and/or to reduce glucocorticoid dose, adding immunosuppressant or switching off a DMARD (disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs) is considered.

In the case of therapy-resistant and organ damage, biological therapy is the most promising target-based approach. Rituximab is a monoclonal antibody targeting the CD20 molecule, expressed on the surface of most B cells, comprising pre-B and mature B lymphocytes resulting in B cell depletion. Several studies have shown a favorable effect of rituximab in Sjogren's Syndrome. Because of rituximab treatment, serum BAFF levels raise to stimulate B cell maturation that can be countered by anti-BAFF treatment belimumab to achieve a longer B cell reduction and associated longer treatment effect. However, it has yet to prove the efficacy in the long-term clinical trials.

In conclusion, the current advancements in the classification, defined ESSDAI index, treatment, and diagnostic procedures and increased prevalence are the major Sjogren's Syndrome market drivers. Additionally, Sjogren's Syndrome market is expected to change with the current market dynamics and emerging therapies, which presently comprises biologics and molecules with novel mechanisms of action. Further, increased diagnosis and analysis of biomarkers may improve the Sjogren's Syndrome treatable pool for the forecast period.

To meet the current demands of Sjogren's Syndrome patient pool and to counter the unmet needs of the Sjogren's Syndrome therapeutic market, drug developers are gradually shifting their attention toward the disease as a possible indication for new targeted therapies. The launch of various multiple-stage pipeline products will significantly revolutionise the Sjogren's Syndrome market dynamics soon.

Sjogren's Syndrome Emerging Therapies Along with Key Players

RSLV-132: Resolve Therapeutics

VAY736: Novartis/MorphoSys

CFZ533: Novartis

Belimumab: GlaxoSmithKline

RO5459072: Roche

LOU-064: Novartis

Abatacept: Bristol Myers Squibb

Lacripep: TearSolutions

Parsaclisib: Incyte Corporation

Filgotinib: Galapagos NV /Gilead Sciences

GS-9876: Gilead Sciences

VIB7734: VIELABIO

And several others.

Scope of the Sjogren's Syndrome Market Insight

Geography Covered : 7MM - The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), Japan .

: 7MM - , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), . Study Period : 3-year historical and 11-year forecasted analysis (2017-2030).

: 3-year historical and 11-year forecasted analysis (2017-2030). Sjogren's Syndrome Markets Segmentation : By Geographies and By Sjogren's Syndrome Therapies (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming)

: By and By (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming) Leading Companies investigating its candidates for Sjogren's Syndrome : Resolve Therapeutics, Novartis, MorphoSys, GlaxoSmithKline, Roche, Bristol Myers Squibb, TearSolutions, Incyte Corporation, Galapagos NV, Gilead Sciences, VIELABIO, and several others.

: Resolve Therapeutics, Novartis, MorphoSys, GlaxoSmithKline, Roche, Bristol Myers Squibb, TearSolutions, Incyte Corporation, Galapagos NV, Gilead Sciences, VIELABIO, and several others. Analysis : Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies, Attribute Analysis.

: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies, Attribute Analysis. Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Sjogren's Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance 3 Executive Summary of Sjogren's Syndrome 4 Sjogren's Syndrome Methodology 5 Sjogren's Syndrome Organizations 6 Disease Overview of Sjogren's Syndrome 7 Sjogren's Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population 7.1 United States 7.2 EU5 Countries 7.2.1 Germany 7.2.2 France 7.2.3 Italy 7.2.4 Spain 7.2.5 United Kingdom 7.3 Japan 8 Current Sjogren's Syndrome Treatment Practices 9 Sjogren's Syndrome Unmet Needs 10 Sjogren's Syndrome Marketed Drugs 10.1 Salagen: ADVANZ Pharma 10.2 Evoxac: Daiichi Sankyo 11 Sjogren's Syndrome Emerging Drugs 11.1 RSLV-132: Resolve Therapeutics 11.2 VAY736: Novartis/MorphoSys 11.3 CFZ533: Novartis 11.4 Belimumab: GlaxoSmithKline 11.5 RO5459072: Roche 11.6 LOU-064: Novartis 11.7 Abatacept: Bristol Myers Squibb 11.8 Lacripep: TearSolutions 11.9 Parsaclisib: Incyte Corporation 11.10 Filgotinib: Galapagos NV /Gilead Sciences 11.11 GS-9876: Gilead Sciences 11.12 VIB7734: VIELABIO 12 7MM Sjogren's Syndrome Market Analysis 13 Sjogren's Syndrome Market Outlook by Country 14 United States Sjogren's Syndrome Market Outlook 15 EU-5 Sjogren's Syndrome Market Outlook 15.1 Germany Market Size 15.2 France Market Size 15.3 Italy Market Size 15.4 Spain Market Size 15.5 United Kingdom Market Size 16 Japan Sjogren's Syndrome Market Outlook 17 Sjogren's Syndrome Market Drivers 18 Sjogren's Syndrome Market Barriers 19 Reimbursement and Sjogren's Syndrome Market Access 20 Case studies 21 SWOT Analysis of Sjogren's Syndrome 22 Appendix 23 DelveInsight Capabilities 24 Disclaimer 25 About DelveInsight

