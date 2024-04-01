Sixth Appearance at Boao Forum for Asia: Yili Demonstrates Innovative Vigor to the World

BOAO, China, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From March 26th to March 29th, the Boao Forum for Asia is once again underway, with Yili Group being invited for the sixth time to participate in this grand event, showcasing its innovative strength grounded in quality.

Boao Forum for Asia 2024 Annual Conference: Enhancing Corporate Innovation

During this forum, Liu Chunxi, the Executive President of Yili Group, had in-depth discussions and exchanges with other attendees on the theme of "Enhancing Corporate Innovation". Liu Chunxi remarked, "Yili embraces market challenges, continuously leads the industry through innovation, seizes the global technological innovation forefront, and supports the high-quality development of the dairy industry. Yili also seizes opportunities in the current era, creates value through innovation, develops more nutritious ingredients and a diverse range of food products, allowing the world to share health."

Yili is focusing on innovating its industrial chain to address technological bottlenecks across the entire chain, providing consumers with higher-quality products and services. By establishing a globally influential hub for technological innovation, Yili is enhancing its core competitiveness. Moreover, it is upgrading digitization throughout every link in the industrial chain to improve operational efficiency and facilitate business development.

"No innovation, no future." Faced with new opportunities, Yili will take technological innovation as its guide, continuously driving the entire chain along a more innovative, efficient, and sustainable development path. It will continue to move forward towards the dream of "World Integrally Sharing Health".

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2375916/1_4.jpg