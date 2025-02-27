Sinch Makes RCS Accessible for All Businesses with Simple and Fast Set-Up and Launch

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch (Sinch AB (publ)) – (XSTO: SINCH), which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Customer Communications Cloud, is set to demonstrate its latest innovations with Rich Communication Services (RCS) for Business at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2025. Taking place at Hall 5, Booth 5J53 from March 3-6, Sinch will highlight how businesses of all sizes—from global enterprises to local SMBs—can effortlessly adopt RCS for rich, verified, and branded customer communications.

Sinch has enhanced its Sinch Build dashboard, introducing an upgraded provisioning wizard that allows businesses to register and launch an RCS Agent in just a few clicks. An RCS Agent is the interface where a brand and consumer interact. It is like a Sender Agent for SMS but contains more details. The name of the RCS Agent will appear in the consumers' messaging inbox along with other SMS and RCS messages.

This improvement significantly reduces onboarding time, making it faster and easier for businesses to get started. For those looking for programmatic solutions, Sinch's Provisioning API offers the flexibility needed to scale RCS operations efficiently across global markets. Sinch offers tailored solutions for enterprises and partners, including marketing cloud providers and Application Service Providers (ASPs) managing large customer bases.

Along with our strong partnership with Google and deep, long-established operator relations, Sinch's scalable tools simplify the process of enabling RCS, ensuring that businesses of all sizes can adopt and expand their messaging capabilities quickly and seamlessly – whether working directly with Sinch or through channel partners. Clients using Sinch's RCS solutions have reported 3 to 7 times higher click-through rates compared to Rich SMS and a 2.5 times higher conversion rate, highlighting the channel's ability to drive meaningful engagement and measurable results.

Miriam Liszewski, RCS Commercial Product Manager at Sinch, emphasized the company's commitment to accessibility. "RCS is an engaging channel that empowers businesses of all sizes to connect with their customers in more interactive, personalized, and meaningful ways. As a market leader, we are listening to businesses' needs and working to simplify new technology adoption. That's why we've built an even simpler process to make launching RCS as quick as possible—whether you're a reseller, an SMB looking for out-of-the-box solutions, or an enterprise needing robust APIs. With Sinch, you're not just adopting a new messaging channel; you're supercharging digital customer communications and engagement with solutions tailored to how businesses operate today."

Visitors to the Sinch booth at MWC will have the opportunity to experience live RCS demonstrations showcasing RCS Agent registration and some real-world use cases. These demos will highlight how businesses can get started and how they can use RCS for interactive customer service, personalized marketing campaigns, and secure communications that enhance customer loyalty. Sinch experts will be available to discuss the company's comprehensive suite of solutions – including applications, APIs, and platform integrations, as well as our RCS Business Enablement service for MNOs to successfully launch RCS for Business – designed to meet a wide range of business needs while simplifying the adoption process.

Liszewski added, "Businesses today need more than just communication tools—they need solutions that are flexible, fast to deploy, and capable of transforming how they connect with customers. At Sinch, we're committed to making that transformation not just possible but seamless."

MWC Barcelona attendees are invited to visit Sinch at Hall 5, Booth 5J53, to explore how RCS can elevate their customer communications and engage directly with Sinch's team of experts.

See the Sinch RCS agent registration demo video and for more information about Sinch and its comprehensive suite of digital communication solutions, please visit Sinch.com

