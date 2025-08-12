Sinch AB (publ) informs about share buybacks

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch AB (publ), which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Customer Communications Cloud, has repurchased a total of 15,279,642 shares between July 24 and August 8.

The buybacks have been conducted within the framework of the previously communicated buyback program following the board's decision on July 21 to repurchase own shares corresponding to up to ten percent of the total number of shares in the company. For more information about the program and individual transactions, see investors.sinch.com and nasdaq.com.

The total number of issued shares in Sinch AB amounts to 844,935,967. Of these, the company holds 15,279,642 own shares.

About Sinch

Sinch is pioneering the way the world communicates. More than 175,000 businesses – including many of the world's largest tech companies – rely on Sinch's Customer Communications Cloud to improve customer experience through mobile messaging, voice and email. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since it was founded in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with shares traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO: SINCH. Learn more at sinch.com.

