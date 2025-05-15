Sinch Becomes the Only Cloud Communications Provider with Direct 10DLC SMS Connections to All Tier 1 U.S. Carriers

STOCKHOLM and ATLANTA, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch (Sinch AB (publ)) – (XSTO: SINCH), which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Digital Customer Communications Cloud, today announced that it has become the only Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provider with direct connections to all Tier 1 U.S. carriers specifically for 10-digit long-code (10DLC) SMS. Sinch leads the market as the only CPaaS provider offering this level of direct connectivity, marking a significant achievement that further strengthens Sinch's global leadership and underscores its position as a trusted partner for the future of digital customer communications.

This breakthrough specifically applies to 10DLC SMS, where Sinch leads with unmatched direct carrier access. While connectivity for short code and toll-free SMS follows separate models, no other provider can claim direct 10DLC SMS connection to all Tier 1 U.S. carriers.

By eliminating third-party aggregators and unnecessary routing, Sinch controls the full delivery path for 10DLC SMS from start to finish – ensuring faster message delivery, real-time feedback, stronger security, and full visibility into communications. This gives enterprises a critical advantage in today's competitive and compliance-driven landscape, delivering the highest levels of reliability, transparency, and performance.

"At Sinch, we're pioneering what best-in-class messaging should look like," said Robert Gerstmann, Co-founder, Chief Evangelist, and interim Chief Product Officer at Sinch. "We're building on a strong foundation of innovation and trust to deliver faster, more transparent, and more reliable messaging experiences. By connecting directly to every major U.S. carrier for 10DLC SMS, we're giving businesses the confidence and control they need to meet today's customer expectations across every mobile channel."

With Sinch's 10DLC solution, businesses can expect:

Direct-to-carrier routing that minimizes delays, maximizes throughput, and reduces risk

Unmatched flexibility, with options to bring your own Number, Brand, Campaign, or (Number Network Identifier) NNiD

Seamless onboarding, powered by AI/ML-driven registration via API or dashboard

Scalable, carrier-grade infrastructure that handles high-volume messaging with zero compromise on quality

Fewer hops, reduced latency, faster issue resolution, and greater control over campaign onboarding and management

With proven reliability, global reach, and a strong foundation in innovation, Sinch gives businesses the tools to communicate with speed, transparency, and control. As the need for secure real-time communication grows, Sinch helps enterprises meet rising expectations and drive better outcomes across every digital channel. To learn more about Sinch and its CPaaS solutions visit www.sinch.com

For more information, please contact:

Janet Lennon, Director of Global PR & Communications

janet.lennon@sinch.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.