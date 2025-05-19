Sinch and Authvia Partner to Power Payment-Enabled Messaging Across North America

Partnership enables secure, in-message payments-powering frictionless conversational commerce and expanding Sinch's reach in mobile transactions

STOCKHOLM and ATLANTA, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch (Sinch AB (publ)) – (XSTO: SINCH), which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Digital Customer Communications Cloud, today announced a new partnership with Authvia, the company behind TXT2PAY and a pioneer in conversational commerce. The partnership enables businesses to offer seamless, secure mobile payments directly within messaging channels such as SMS, RCS, and WhatsApp-accelerating the shift toward transaction-ready digital conversations.

By natively embedding Sinch's omnichannel messaging API into Authvia's payment technology, the partnership enables businesses to move beyond static alerts to real-time, transaction-ready conversations, allowing customers to pay, confirm, subscribe, or settle balances with a single tap, without ever leaving the message thread. Sinch will become Authvia's default messaging provider, and with RCS messaging as a key focus, the collaboration positions Sinch and Authvia at the forefront of mobile innovation, transforming the SMS channel into the leading consumer engagement platform that delivers rich media experiences, including embedded carousels, suggested actions, secure links, and identity verification.

"This partnership allows us to meet customers where they are with seamless communication and now, seamless transactions," said Michael Ricci, Head of Business Development. "By embedding Authvia's payment capabilities into our messaging channels, we're unlocking a powerful new dimension of customer interaction enabling businesses to engage, transact, and build trust in real time."

Combining Messaging and Payments for Real-World Results

Authvia's partnership with Sinch represents a major leap forward in bringing secure, frictionless payments to the channels consumers already use. From confirming a co-pay to paying a service invoice, reordering a subscription, or accepting a delivery, Sinch and Authvia make it easier for businesses to get paid, faster, safer, and with less friction.

Sinch's global messaging infrastructure ensures deliverability, scale, and enterprise-grade omnichannel reach

Authvia's patented TXT2PAY ® technology supports secure, app-free transactions via 250+ payment processors, wallets, and banking rails

technology supports secure, app-free transactions via 250+ payment processors, wallets, and banking rails Together, they provide a turnkey, scalable solution for high-growth industries including retail, subscription services, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, financial services, logistics and more.

Authvia partnered with Sinch for their unmatched global reach, leadership with enterprise customers, and bold push to accelerate RCS adoption. "What excites me about this partnership is Sinch's global market leadership and how RCS, powered by Sinch, will quickly become the go-to app enterprises adopt for rich, branded, secure, commerce-led consumer engagement," said Chris Brunner, Founder and CEO of Authvia. "Together, we're empowering enterprises to connect more meaningfully, engage more intelligently, and drive commerce like never before, by meeting consumers where they are: on their mobile devices and in messaging."

Authvia's platform integrates with over 250 payment processors including U.S Bank, Worldpay, Fiserv, Global Payments, Chase, and hundreds more. Additionally, Authvia supports digital wallets like Apple Pay, Google Pay and PayPal. This means businesses can adopt payment-enabled messaging using their existing infrastructure all while delivering a world class customer experience.

This partnership advances Sinch's global mission to create more meaningful, results-driven customer experiences enabling businesses to move beyond one-way alerts to two-way, action-oriented conversations. Whether it's confirming a flight change, paying a co-pay, completing a purchase, or accepting a delivery, messaging becomes a powerful channel for real-time outcomes. With this integration, Sinch continues to lead the way in redefining how the world connects, communicates, and now transacts.

