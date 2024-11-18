Sinch Achieves Tier One Ranking in ROCCO's Global MNO & Enterprise A2P SMS

Recognition Highlights Sinch's Leadership in Delivering High-Performance, Secure, and Versatile Messaging Solutions Worldwide

ATLANTA and STOCKHOLM, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch (Sinch AB (publ) - (XSTO: SINCH,) which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Customer Communications Cloud, announced it has been awarded a Tier One ranking from Roaming Consulting Company (ROCCO.) This recognition underscores Sinch's excellence in providing top-tier A2P SMS products for enterprises and mobile network operators (MNOs).

The A2P SMS Market Impact for Enterprises and for MNOs reports rank the industry's leading A2P SMS messaging vendors, based on scores and feedback from 100 enterprises in 43 countries and 216 mobile network operators (MNOs) in 103 countries. To achieve a Tier One ranking, vendors must score higher than four out of five in every category, including reliability, technical expertise, customer service, value for money, transparency and quality of service.

"Sinch is one of the recurrent Tier One vendors in ROCCO's latest releases in A2P SMS market impact reports", says Jason Bryan, CEO at ROCCO Research. "In the 2024 A2P SMS reports, MNOs praise Sinch for its technical expertise, reputation and direct connections. In addition, enterprises highlight Sinch's capabilities in terms of delivery rates, trustworthiness and excellent self-service capabilities."

The survey results from ROCCO reveal that Sinch serves the largest number of enterprise customers among the vendors evaluated. Enterprises using Sinch's A2P SMS solutions reported significant improvements in deliverability, expanded reach, higher conversion rates, and enhanced communication strategies.

Sinch's commitment to collaboration with MNOs is also highlighted in the report, emphasizing the company's efforts to protect and optimize the value of SMS. With over 250 billion messages annually, through more than 600 direct mobile operator connections in more than 40 countries, Sinch remains at the forefront of the messaging industry.

"ROCCO's rankings of our A2P SMS products reflect the trust that operators and enterprises place in Sinch's capabilities," said Helene Henriksson, Managing Director, Operator Software and Services for Sinch. "We are dedicated to partnering with our operator clients to optimize the value of SMS, protecting operators' networks & their subscribers. Our focus on mobile-first strategies is driving the integration of AI and analytics insights to deliver seamless omnichannel experiences and greater personalization in mobile messaging."

The operators and enterprises surveyed by ROCCO praised Sinch as a proactive partner with deep industry insights, helping businesses grow revenue while safeguarding their subscribers, and protecting their enterprise customers and brands.

