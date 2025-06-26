Simulators Market worth $19.35 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The simulators market is valued at USD 13.63 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 19.35 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2025 to 2030 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The simulators market is rapidly expanding as industries increasingly prioritize immersive, data-driven training and mission preparation tools. From commercial aviation and defense to maritime and emergency response sectors, simulation technologies are now viewed as critical infrastructure rather than auxiliary systems. The growing complexity of operational platforms and limited real-world training opportunities are pushing public and private organizations to invest in high-fidelity, scenario-rich simulators.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=110549963

Browse in-depth TOC on "Simulators Market"

230 – Tables

80 – Figures

250 – Pages

Simulators Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 13.63 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 19.35 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% Market Size Available for 2020–2030 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By platform, solution, application, type, technique, and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Rising threat environment Key Market Opportunities Adoption of hybrid and unmanned simulators Key Market Drivers Growing demand for adequate training of aircraft pilots

By technique, the live simulation segment is projected to account for the largest share during the forecast period.

The live simulation segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period because live simulation techniques can provide realistic, mission-representative training in dynamic environments, particularly in the defense and emergency response markets. Compared with virtual or constructive simulations based on exclusively digital environments, live simulation involves actual people employing real or surrogate equipment in field settings and, at times, sensor-based tracking and laser engagement systems. It enables students to immerse themselves in real-time, high-stress situations that closely approximate operational environments, such as terrain, weather, comms problems, and tactical maneuvers.

The most significant benefit of live simulation is that it can interact with collective and joint-force training. Military units can rehearse combined arms training, interoperability exercises, and high-level engagement sequences in live simulation facilities. This allows for individual skill development, unit cohesiveness, and command responsiveness, which are essential on the battlefield. Additionally, advances in technology like GPS-based tracking, wireless data links, and laser-based combat systems (e.g., Saab's GAMER and Rheinmetall's LEGATUS) have increased the fidelity and safety of live simulation without the use of live rounds.

In response to non-military applications, including police, fire, and disaster management, live simulation enhances scenario-based training that enhances decision-making under stress. As countries prioritize operation readiness and safety, the capability of live simulation to provide immersive, adaptive, and scalable training will bolster its position in the international simulator market.

By application, the military training segment is projected to account for the largest share during the forecast period.

The military training segment is projected to account for the largest share of the global simulator market due to the increased complexity in modern warfare, the necessity to cut training costs and achieve cost-effective training methods, and the increased rate of embracing enhanced technology.

Military operations require exposure to next-generation systems, such as unmanned platforms, cyber warfare, and multi-domain operations, driving the need for simulators. These simulators offer a place where soldiers can rehearse on these systems without the complications of live training. The rehearsal is safe and repetitive to enable mastery of intricate activities. Additionally, live exercise training is costly and requires high levels of investment in fuel, maintenance, and wear-on equipment. Simulation training provides a low-cost option, enabling forces to do meaningful training at a fraction of the cost.

Advances in technology have also served to enhance the popularity of military simulators. The inclusion of virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and artificial intelligence (AI) has created more realistic and immersive training sessions. The technologies enable adaptive learning, through which training simulations can be customized to match an individual's performance, thus improving learning efficiency. Additionally, geopolitical pressures and the imperative of preparedness in various operational environments have led militaries globally to invest heavily in simulation training. This investment prepares personnel for various missions, ranging from conventional conflicts to humanitarian relief. Overall, the intersection of operational needs, economic pragmatism, technological advancements, and strategic imperatives put the military training segment at the head of the simulator market growth curve.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=110549963

Europe is projected to account for the second-largest share during the forecast period.

Europe is projected to account for the largest simulator industry share during the forecast period. This can be attributed to its developed aviation infrastructure, high regulatory controls, and well-established presence of international simulator OEMs and defense contractors. The continent is home to many of the world's most powerful aerospace and defense corporations. Some of these include Airbus, Thales, Rheinmetall, and Saab. The players are not only producers of simulators but also hosts of extensive training programs and exporters of simulator technologies to the world. Europe's commitment to safety in aviation, spurred by EASA regulations, requires high recurrent levels of training and pilot certification, contributing further to the demand for flight and mission simulators.

In civil aviation, Europe has a high concentration of airports, airlines, and pilot training schools, most of which depend on sophisticated simulators to provide economically efficient, scalable, and eco-friendly training. The region also hosts a large fleet of legacy aircraft and next-generation fleets, necessitating an extensive range of different simulator types on fixed-wing and rotary platforms.

In terms of defense, European nations are expanding joint training programs via NATO and bilateral defense cooperation agreements, boosting the adoption of interoperable simulation systems in the air, land, and naval sectors. Initiatives like the European Defence Fund (EDF) and regional expenditures in synthetic training environments further spur the deployment of simulators. With technology penetration high, user demand diversified, and a robust domestic supplier base, Europe's simulator market dominance is demand- and supply-driven.

Key Players

The simulators companies is dominated by a few globally established players, including CAE Inc. (Canada), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Kongsberg Gruppen (Norway), Thales Group (France), and SAAB AB (Sweden).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=110549963

Browse Adjacent Market: Aerospace and Defence Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Military Vehicle Electrification Market by Platform (Combat Vehicles, Support Vehicles, Unmanned Armored Vehicles), System, Technology (Hybrid, Fully Electric), Mode of operation, Voltage Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Military Vehicle Sustainment Market by Vehicle Type (Armored Vehicles, Military Trucks), Service (Maintenance, Repair, & Overhaul (MRO), Training & Support, Parts and Components Supply, Upgrades & Modernization), End User, and Region- Global Forecast to 2028

Turret System Market by Type (Manned, Unmanned), Component (Turret Drive, Turret Control System, Stabilization Unit), Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval), and Region – Global Forecast to 2027

Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market by Mobility (Wheeled, Tracked, Hybrid), Application (Military, Commercial, Law Enforcement, Federal Law Enforcement), Size (10-200lbs, 200-500lbs, Others), Mode of Operation, System, and Region-Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/simulator-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/simulator.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg