Hydrogen Market worth $312.90 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Hydrogen Market is anticipated to grow from estimated USD 225.12 billion in 2025 to USD 312.90 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The Hydrogen Market is influenced by the growing desire for clean, efficient, and flexible energy solutions, driven by global carbon neutrality objectives and the need for decarbonizing sectors like transportation and power generation. Hydrogen provides zero-emission energy and is not limited in its efficiency and scalability, which is why they are increasingly viewed as a key source to accelerate the global energy transition. This shifting momentum has resulted in both more and faster investment and construction (of hydrogen production plants), pilot deployments, and infrastructure build. Although consumption of hydrogen is still regional (i.e., Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America), investor momentum, government funding, policies and mandates, hydrogen strategies, and clean energy commitments are transforming the market and attracting hundreds of millions of dollars in capital investment from both the private and public sectors.

By application, the mobility segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Driven by the growing demand for zero-emission transportation and the limitations of battery-electric solutions in heavy-duty, long-range, and high-utilization applications, the mobility segment is rapidly emerging as a key growth area in the Hydrogen Market. Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles offer quick refueling, extended driving ranges, and high payload capacities, making them ideal for commercial fleets, buses, trucks, trains, and even maritime and aviation use. Countries like Japan, South Korea, Germany, and China are actively promoting hydrogen mobility through national strategies, subsidies, and expanding refueling infrastructure. Major automotive and transportation OEMs are investing heavily in hydrogen-powered platforms, while fleet operators are beginning large-scale trials and deployments. The segment's scalability, operational efficiency, and alignment with clean transport goals make it a vital component in the future of sustainable mobility.

By generation, the blue hydrogen segment is projected to account for the second-fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Blue hydrogen is gaining momentum as a transitional solution in the global shift toward low-carbon energy systems. Produced from natural gas through steam methane reforming (SMR) or autothermal reforming (ATR) combined with carbon capture and storage (CCS), blue hydrogen significantly reduces emissions compared to traditional gray hydrogen. It is particularly attractive to countries and industries with existing natural gas infrastructure, offering a near-term pathway to decarbonize heavy industry, refining, and transport while green hydrogen capacity scales up. Ongoing investments, supportive policies, and technological advancements in carbon capture are improving the cost-effectiveness and scalability of blue hydrogen. As a bridge between fossil-based and renewable hydrogen solutions, blue hydrogen plays a critical role in accelerating the energy transition while maintaining energy security and industrial continuity.

By region, North America is accounted for the second-largest market in 2024.

North America is emerging as a key region in the Hydrogen Market, driven by strong policy support, technological innovation, and expanding clean energy goals. The US is leading the region with landmark initiatives like the Inflation Reduction Act and the Hydrogen Hubs program, which provide significant funding and tax incentives for low-carbon hydrogen production, infrastructure, and end-use applications. Canada is also advancing its national hydrogen strategy, focusing on both blue and green hydrogen to decarbonize sectors such as transportation, heavy industry, and power generation. Private sector investment is accelerating, with major energy, chemical, and mobility companies developing large-scale hydrogen projects and partnerships across the value chain. The region's abundant natural gas resources, renewable energy potential, and well-developed pipeline infrastructure position it strongly for both domestic deployment and future hydrogen exports.

The Hydrogen Market is dominated by major players with a wide regional presence. Some key players in the market are Linde plc (Ireland), Air Liquide (France), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (US), Chart Industries (US), and Shell plc (UK).

Air Liquide

Air Liquide is a French multinational company that provides industrial gases and services to various industries, such as pharmaceutical, chemical, and electronics. The company is the largest global supplier of industrial gases. It offers services to multiple industries, such as medical, electronics, and chemicals. It operates through six business segments: Industrial Merchant, Large Industries, Healthcare, Electronics, Global Market & Technologies, and Engineering & Construction. It offers hydrogen through its Large Industries business segment.

Hydrogen is the key component produced using electrolysis from renewable energies and biomethane reforming systems. Air Liquide focuses on increasing the production of renewable and low-carbon hydrogen. It has set up many hydrogen production units, which use electrolysis techniques, either by investments or joint ventures, to meet customer demands. In recent years, Air Liquide has made several strategic decisions, such as partnerships, contracts, and agreements, to position itself for growth in the Hydrogen market. For example, in May 2022, Air Liquide collaborated with Lotte, a major South Korean conglomerate, to make joint investments in cutting-edge, large-scale hydrogen refueling centers in South Korea. The initial two facilities will be strategically positioned in the industrial hubs of Daesan and Ulsan, with a focus on serving the densely populated regions within the Seoul metropolitan area.

Chart Industries

Chart Industries is an independent global leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for gas and liquid molecule handling for the Nexus of Clean – clean power, clean water, clean food, and clean industrials, regardless of molecule. Chart Industries is a leading provider of technology, equipment, and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas, and carbon capture, among other applications. The company operates through four segments, namely, Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. The company offers hydrogen storage and transportation through the Specialty Products segment. In recent years, Chart Industries has made several strategic decisions, such as Joint ventures, partnerships, and contracts, to position itself for growth in the Hydrogen market. For example, In March 2024, Chart?Industries has secured a major contract from Element?Resources for its Lancaster Clean Energy Center in California—set to be one of the state's largest green hydrogen facilities, producing over 20,000 tonnes annually—supplying key cryogenic infrastructure including hydrogen liquefaction systems, storage tanks, compression units, liquid trailer loadout bays, transport units, and ISO containers. The company has geographic presence in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East & Africa.

