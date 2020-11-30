Simplilearn Named to Training Industry's 2020 Top IT Training Companies List

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn , the world's largest digital certification training provider and number one Online Bootcamp for digital economy skills training, has been recognized as one of the Top IT Training Companies for 2020 by the prestigious Training Industry Inc. The company was bestowed with the IT Training Award for 2020. This recognition exemplifies Simplilearn's commitment towards providing a highly interactive and seamless learning experience to working professionals in the emerging technologies and IT sector.

As part of the selection process, Training Industry Inc. benchmarks companies based on a set industry criteria. The criteria for selecting companies in the category of IT Training awards includes breadth and quality of content and programs, leadership and innovation in IT training, company size and growth potential, the strength of clients, and geographic reach.

Expressing his delight on the recognition, Krishna Kumar, Founder & CEO of Simplilearn said, "We are honored to be recognized as one of the leading IT Training Companies for 2020 by Training Industry Inc. Being a part of this prestigious title reinforces Simplilearn as a leader and testifies our dedication towards enabling/empowering professionals and enterprises to succeed in the fast-changing digital economy. We constantly invest in building a product that lives up to the highest standards and can impact lives positively."

This achievement is the latest in a string of recognitions that Simplilearn has earned in 2020. Simplilearn was named to this year's Training Industry Top 20 Online Learning Library list for the fourth year in a row. The company also won the 10th Annual Aegis Graham Bell Award for the 'Innovation in Edtech' category and the Stevie® Gold Award for Customer Service Success.

Simplilearn develops learning content in digital technologies and delivers these courses through a high touch learning model. All of Simplilearn's courses are regularly updated by industry experts and the content is available through a blend of online self-paced courses and instructor-led live virtual classroom training. In addition to course materials, students gain hands-on experience with access to work on live projects and are mentored by industry experts. Based in San Francisco (California), USA, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn has provided training and certification to more than one million professionals in 150 countries.

About Training Industry, Inc.

Training Industry (https://trainingindustry.com) is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Training Industry's live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcast, research and reports generate more than 7.7 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners.

About Simplilearn

Simplilearn is the world's #1 online Bootcamp for digital economy skills training focused on helping people acquire the skills they need to thrive in the digital economy. Simplilearn provides outcome-based online training across technologies and applications in Data Science, AI and Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Digital Marketing, DevOps, Project Management, and other critical digital disciplines. Through individual courses, comprehensive certification programs, and partnerships with world-renowned universities, Simplilearn provides millions of professionals and thousands of corporate training organizations with the work-ready skills they need to excel in their careers. Based in San Francisco, CA, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn has helped more than one million professionals and 2,000 companies across 150 countries to get trained, acquire certifications, and reach their business and career goals. With over 1,000 live classes each month, real-world projects, and more, professionals learn by doing at Simplilearn. Ongoing industry recognition for the company includes the 2020 Aegis Graham Bell Award for Innovation in EdTech and the 2020 Stevie® Gold Award for Customer Service Success. For more information, please visit www.simplilearn.com

SOURCE Simplilearn Solutions Private Limited