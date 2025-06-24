Simplilearn Partners with Michigan Engineering Professional Education to Launch Generative AI Applications for Leaders Program

PLANO, Texas, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn, a global leader in digital upskilling, today announced the launch of the Generative AI Applications for Leaders program with Michigan Engineering Professional Education. This program, designed for senior professionals, enables learners to drive AI-led change across various business functions like sales, marketing, analytics, customer service operations, engineering, product R&D.

According to Bloomberg Intelligence, the generative AI market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 43% over the next decade, while McKinsey estimates an annual economic impact between $2.6T and $4.4T. As generative AI reshapes industries and operating models globally, business leaders are pressured to adopt new technologies tactically and strategically, making demand for AI-literate leadership more critical than ever.

The Generative AI Applications for Leaders program offers over 55 hours of live, expert-led instruction, featuring 63 guided practices and demos rooted in real-world scenarios. Participants will explore practical applications of generative AI across key business functions such as sales, marketing, customer service operations, product R&D, engineering, and analytics.

The program includes 12 hands-on, industry-focused projects and provides exposure to more than 16 cutting-edge tools—including ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, Eleven Labs, and Zapier. Through this immersive experience, learners will build practical expertise in workflow automation, data-informed decision-making, and ethical AI deployment in modern business environments.

Upon successful completion, learners will receive a certificate from Michigan Engineering Professional Education, a Microsoft-hosted credential for select modules, and a Michigan Eng Pro-Ed digital badge powered by Simplilearn.

Speaking about the partnership, Mr. Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO of Simplilearn, said, "Our partnership with Michigan Engineering reflects our commitment to empowering professionals with the most future-focused skills. This new program on Generative AI Applications for Leaders is designed for decision-makers to understand AI and to lead with it. As AI redefines competition rules, we're equipping leaders to become drivers of change across their organizations."

The program is ideal for CXOs, functional heads, consultants, entrepreneurs, and technology leaders looking to lead AI transformation initiatives. Each course is anchored in real-world business cases and complemented by hands-on projects such as AI-led campaign planning, customer support automation, data analytics optimization, and product lifecycle management.

