Simplilearn Launches 'Applied Agentic AI: Systems, Design & Impact' Program to Build the Next Generation of Microsoft AI Product and Systems Leaders

A 10-week hands-on program that equips product managers, tech leaders, and designers to lead the next wave of AI-native products

PLANO, Texas, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn , a global leader in digital upskilling, today announced the launch of the Applied Agentic AI: Systems, Design & Impact Program in collaboration with Microsoft. The 10-week comprehensive program is designed to equip mid-to-senior product managers and tech leaders with the skills required to design and orchestrate autonomous AI agent systems at enterprise scale.

As AI adoption accelerates across industries, organizations are moving beyond experimentation toward agentic AI and multi-agent systems that can plan, reason, and act autonomously across complex workflows. This shift is driving strong demand for professionals who can combine product thinking, system design, and AI deployment expertise, a set of capabilities that remains in short supply across global enterprises.

According to recent industry reports , 88% of enterprises plan to increase AI budgets by May 2026, driven by advances in agentic AI, while 67% expect autonomous decision-making from AI workflows by 2027. Despite growing investments, organizations continue to face a critical talent gap in professionals who can translate agentic AI capabilities into scalable, business-ready systems. The program aims to address this gap by blending Microsoft's deep expertise in AI technologies with Simplilearn's expert-led training, live online classes, and hands-on projects.

Kashyap Dalal, Co-founder and COO, Simplilearn, stated, "Agentic AI represents a significant shift in how organisations design intelligent systems, moving from static tools to autonomous agents capable of decision-making and execution. As enterprises scale these systems, the shortage of professionals who can architect and lead agentic AI initiatives has become increasingly evident. Through our work with Microsoft, this program combines hands-on learning with real-world deployment scenarios, enabling product and technology leaders to build practical expertise that directly supports enterprise transformation."

The program is structured as an intensive, live online learning experience led by industry practitioners and Microsoft Certified Trainers, with continuous cohort support and peer collaboration. Designed for professionals who can commit 6–8 hours per week, the curriculum moves deliberately from foundations to advanced application, covering planning systems, agent coordination, agentic frameworks, multi-agent architectures, agent communication protocols, and prompt engineering. With 40+ demos, 10+ guided practices, seven projects, and a production-ready capstone, learners build real expertise across the agentic AI lifecycle using 25+ industry tools and frameworks from fundamentals to multi-agent systems. The journey culminates in a dedicated module on developing AI agents on Microsoft Azure, enabling learners to work with Microsoft's cloud infrastructure and placing strong emphasis on security integration, scalable orchestration, and compliance required for production-ready systems. Upon successful completion, learners will receive a joint program completion certificate from Microsoft and Simplilearn, along with Microsoft Learn badges for Microsoft-branded courses. In addition, learners gain access to career assistance services, including AI-powered profile optimization, interview preparation, mock interviews, and group mentoring, to help them effectively showcase their agentic AI expertise in the job market.

Geoff Hirsch, Head of Channel, Microsoft Global Skilling, said, "We are excited to work with Simplilearn to launch this program. As organizations accelerate the adoption of agentic AI, demand for talent combining technical expertise with system design, governance, and responsible AI practices continues to grow. Through this collaboration, we aim to support professionals in developing applied skills across agent orchestration, multi-agent systems, and enterprise deployment. Programs like Applied Agentic AI play an important role in preparing the workforce to build AI solutions that are scalable, trustworthy, and aligned with real business needs.

As enterprises increasingly deploy AI agents to drive measurable productivity gains, organizations where AI agents take independent action are projected to rise significantly. This positions the program learners at the forefront of one of technology's most transformative shifts.

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010, Simplilearn, a Blackstone portfolio company, is a global leader in digital upskilling, enabling learners across the globe with access to world-class training for individuals and businesses. Simplilearn offers 1,500+ live classes each month across 150+ countries, impacting over 8 million learners worldwide. Its programs are designed and delivered in collaboration with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies. From early-career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and large enterprises, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs provide ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or business goals.

