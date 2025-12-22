Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, partners with global digital skills platform Simplilearn to launch five AI-focused professional programmes for business leaders

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn , which has more than eight million learners in 150+ countries, has agreed a strategic partnership with Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, to deliver five cutting-edge programmes to professionals worldwide. Focused on AI-driven business and technology education, the programmes bring together the academic excellence of Oxford Saïd, as part of the world's #1-ranked university (Times Higher Education World University Rankings), with Simplilearn's international platform.

The programmes are designed for business leaders navigating AI transformation across industries. The portfolio spans AI-driven decision-making, organisational readiness, cybersecurity, advanced analytics, and modern strategic finance.Speaking about the collaboration, Mr Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO, Simplilearn, said: "Partnering with Oxford Saïd represents a defining moment in our mission to democratise access to world-class education. Oxford Saïd's legacy of academic excellence, combined with our platform's ability to deliver engaging live learning at scale, creates powerful opportunities for professionals globally."

"As AI reshapes industries, leaders need both strategic thinking and technical fluency, exactly what this partnership delivers. We are honoured to build programmes that transform careers and equip leaders to navigate our digital-first world."

Caroline Williams, Executive Director of Oxford Saïd Online, commented: "Simplilearn is a valued partner in preparing the next generation of leaders. Through this collaboration, we extend Oxford Saïd's research and expertise to professionals seeking confident leadership amid rapid technological change. Our programmes combine strategic frameworks, AI fluency, academic rigour, and practical, immediately applicable tools designed to fit demanding careers. Together, we're making Oxford Saïd's insights more widely accessible through Simplilearn's proven, high-quality learning platform for growth-minded professionals worldwide.''

A recent industry report stated, 62% of business leaders are prioritising AI integration over traditional goals, such as revenue growth and cost reduction. Many lack the frameworks and expertise to implement it effectively, however. These programmes address the critical skill gaps faced by professionals preparing their organisations for effective and responsible AI integration.

These Oxford Saïd programmes are delivered through a comprehensive learning experience combining rich content, including reading materials, case studies, videos, podcasts, and assessments, with exclusive Oxford Saïd faculty masterclasses at set intervals.

Founded 30 years ago, Oxford Saïd has a philosophy of 'transforming individuals, who transform businesses, which transform the world'. It has earned global recognition by developing industry leaders who drive meaningful change. Through this partnership, professionals worldwide gain access to the skills they need, exactly when they need them, without stepping away from their careers.

Learners completing these programmes earn Elumni status, receiving a University of Oxford–branded certificate and gaining access to Oxford Saïd's growing global professional network of more than 50,000 executive learners, the 'Elumni' community, together with its associated resources.

The programmes will be delivered on Simplilearn's platform, featuring Oxford Saïd's comprehensive curriculum and periodic Oxford faculty masterclasses. This flexible format allows busy professionals to learn at their own pace while engaging with world-class content and Oxford's thought leadership. Learners also benefit from Simplilearn's proven infrastructure, including 24/7 support and a global professional community.

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010 and based in Plano, Texas, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn, a Blackstone portfolio company, is a global leader in digital upskilling, enabling learners across the globe and offering access to world-class training to individuals and businesses worldwide. Simplilearn offers 1,500+ live classes each month across 150+ countries, impacting over 8 million learners globally. The programmes are designed and delivered in partnership with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies via live online classes featuring top industry practitioners, sought-after trainers, and global leaders. From college students and early career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and big corporations, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognised, and globally relevant training programmes are ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or business goals.

About Oxford Saïd Online

Oxford Saïd Online brings Saïd Business School, at the University of Oxford, academic excellence to learners worldwide through high-impact digital education. Launched in 2022, it delivers rigorous, practice-focused courses created by Oxford Saïd faculty and supported by a dedicated online learning team.

Its programmes combine research-led insights, interactive learning design, and global peer networks to help professionals navigate real-world challenges in areas such as leadership, sustainability, finance, fintech, AI and digital transformation. Through partnerships with leading institutions and platforms, Oxford Saïd Online extends Oxford Saïd's reach and supports learners everywhere to translate knowledge into meaningful impact.

Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford is a vibrant and innovative business school, embedded within a 900-year-old world-leading university. Oxford Saïd creates programmes and ideas that have a global impact and reach. It educates leaders, change makers, and innovators across every industry and sector. Its groundbreaking research and exceptional teaching transforms individuals, who transform businesses, which transforms the world. Oxford Saïd creates ïmpact from within.

